



After a year away from the spotlight, the beleaguered Golden Globes could return to NBC in 2023, but the deal is not yet done. On Tuesday, several high-level sources said The Hollywood Reporter that the broadcast will return to its home network next year, following this year’s ceremony held via Twitter. NBC is reportedly looking to air the awards on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a change from their date traditionally held on Sundays, given that other Sundays in January are busy with events such as New Year’s Day, NBC Sunday Night Football, and the Critics Choice Awards, i.e. the more obvious successor to the Globes. About two hours after this report, a source said Deadline that contrary to THRFor the record, a return to the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations evening is not done. But the organization could test the waters with a two-page statement sent to stakeholders and publicists on Monday, according to the outlet. It reads: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has answered the call for change by restructuring the organization to address institutional and systemic concerns. vanity lounge has reached out to representatives from NBC and the HFPA for comment. NBC refused to air the Golden Globes this year after several Los Angeles Times articles shedding light on HFPAs diversity woes, allegations of racismand ethics complaints. stars of which Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise (who revenue his three Globes) led a Hollywood boycott of the group. The HFPA’s longtime advertising company, Sunshine Sachs, separated from the organization. All of this has led to NBChome of the Globes since 1996 not televising the awards show in January, with the network saying it would be open to discussing a 2023 broadcast once meaningful reform takes place. Over the next year, the HFPA rushed to introduce changes, including an updated code of conduct; the hiring of a diversity director; various members being invited on the board of directors, Advisory Board and Credentials Committee; the addition of 21 new members (including six black journalists), with plans to add more in the coming years; and a period of five years Partnership with the NAACP. As hard as the work is, I’m truly grateful for the changes, HFPA President Helene Hohne Told vanity lounges Joy Press last December. This is the new HFPA 2.0. It remains to be seen whether Hollywood publicists, A-listers and NBC itself will host the HFPA’s seemingly new and improved Globes in 2023. Contents This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of.

