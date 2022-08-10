What can we expect from HBO Max Discovery? | Culture & Leisure

Want to dive? Jeremy Wade returns for a second season of Mysteries of the Deep (8 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG.) A self-proclaimed extreme fisherman and underwater detective, he takes viewers on expeditions to explore long, submerged stories, like the disappearance of Amelia Earhart and an underwater temple known as the Black Sea Stonehenge.
In tonight’s season opener, he shares footage of explorers approaching a shipwreck believed to contain Nazi gold. In a repeat (9:10 p.m.) from last season, he goes in search of the Loch Ness Monster.
Mysteries can also be streamed on Discovery+. This streaming service made headlines last week, announcing moves that angered some fans while positioning itself as one of the most popular entertainment brands in the world.
The merger or marriage between HBO Max and Discovery has always been strange. HBO has long boasted about being better than just TV, and Discovery is perhaps best known for Shark Week, the very definition of basic cable.
Although HBO Max and Discovery+ are separate entities, they hope to merge by mid-2023, blending Game of Thrones and Deadliest Catch in ways few would have anticipated. Along the way, a few changes were made.
Last week, Warner Bros., the company behind the merger, announced that its previously announced film Batgirl, a nearly completed $90 million project, would be jettisoned for tax purposes. Nothing warms a comic-con viewer’s heart quite like hearing the accounting details of an anticipated draft’s destruction.
Apparently, the new Discovery regime considered Batgirl too expensive to simply stream as a film and too cheap to be considered a splashy theatrical release. The strategy is to treat their DC comics product like fodder for big popcorn movies, much like the Disney universe treats its Marvel entities. This contrasts with Netflix’s recent decision to release The Gray Man as a direct-to-stream movie, despite a $200 million price tag.
Interestingly, the folks at Discovery see Disney+ as the model to emulate and Netflix as the one to avoid. In its early days of streaming, a Netflix honcho once observed We want to become HBO faster than HBO can become us. It was a very long time ago.
Well, it remains to be seen what the mega-merged streamer will end up becoming, but it seems likely to resemble the vast mish-mash of cables that HBO has been striving to set itself apart from.
Sweet Australian children’s program Bluey returns for a third season on Disney+.
A magical home and enchanted family heirloom are explored in the third and final season of the Netflix fantasy Locke & Key.
TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
A woman reunites with her ex while selling her aunt’s orchard in the 2021 romance Sweet Pecan Summer (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). Pecans, not spicy.
A winner emerges on the season finale of So You Think You Can Dance (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Gunmen seize a television studio on SWAT (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
A Mogul Murder Doesn’t Fit Chicago PD (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A California teenager (Teresa Wright) slowly realizes that her beloved Uncle Charlie (Joseph Cotten) is the notorious serial killer wanted in the East in the 1943 thriller Shadow of a Doubt (7 p.m., Showcase). Director Alfred Hitchcock named it his favorite creation. He does a disconcerting job of mixing domestic platitudes and macabre humor with growing terror.
Big Brother (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Americas Got Talent (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … MasterChef (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … A Freudian Slip on The Conners (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG)…Lake Champlain Monster on Mysteries Decoded (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG)…Stabbing Youth on The Goldbergs (7:30 p.m. , Fox, r, TV-PG) … The Challenge: USA (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Jimmy Fallon stars in and Keke Palmer hosts Password (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … Janines old friend joins the faculty on Abbott Elementary (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG)… On two episodes of Wellington Paranormal (CW, TV-14): dressed to kill (8 p.m.); downsizing (8:30 p.m., r) … Too old for a kegger on home economics (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) … Press your luck (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Kieran Culkin, Run the Jewels and Joe Walsh are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS)… Jimmy Fallon hosts Madonna, Elvis Costello and Rusty on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC) … Andy Cohen, Jeff Foxworthy and Brooke Colucci visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC, r). Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not too long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, dumping Technicolor blarney from director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).