Padres Daily: Hard is what makes it great; the many contributions of Soto; Manaea seeks consistency

Nothing, of course, will be easy for the Padres in 2022.

From Fernando Tatis Jr.’s fractured wrist discovered on the eve of spring training to the illnesses and other ailments that befell their manager and coaching staff and Manny Machados’ ankle injury and all the late-season losses. innings and the wins and comebacks in an innings and the unthinkable offensive struggles and until last night.

It looks like nothing has been easy for us all season, Jake Cronenworth said. But it was a really good fight that we had tonight. It was a very good victory.

You can read in my game story (here) about Machados’ heroism and Juan Sotos’ big night and how Josh Hader missed his first save opportunity with the Padres.

The takeaway, the Padres have to believe, is that they’ll be better for the fight.

I think at the end of the tunnel it was going to be good because of the things that happened, Jurickson Profar said last night.

It hasn’t been easy for us all year, manager Bob Melvin said after his team’s ninth victory, the second most in the majors. At some point, the effort will pay off, in my opinion.

These thoughts of Profar and Melvin were almost as deep as the great Jimmy Dugan says this to Dottie Hinson when she wanted to leave the Rockford Peaches: it’s supposed to be hard. If it weren’t hard, everyone would do it. The tough is what makes it great.

So good

A video of one of the regional Little League tournaments went viral yesterday. It showed a player who had been hit in the head by a pitch leaving the sack at first base to hug and cheer on the pitcher, who was still upset.

You know who would probably do something like that?

John Soto.

We are just getting to know Soto. There’s so much to enjoy, and we haven’t really been able to capture it all yet because he came in the middle of the pennant race and things haven’t gone so well.

He’s new to the team, but he still brings it in every day and tries to push the players, Machado said. The more the days pass, the more he feels a little more at ease. Little by little, every day, he begins to bring a little of himself. Today was a big one.

Machado said Soto returned to the dugout after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of the Padres’ first inning since Saturday while yelling Let’s go. We have this.

Soto is first and foremost a ridiculously talented hitter. He came in with a .408 on-base percentage, the third-highest in the majors, and is now tied with Paul Goldschmidt for the MLB lead at .413. He hit his first home run with the Padres last night, then doubled and scored and was on base when Machado hit his home run.

And it’s also fun to watch between games. He strives to stay engaged by communicating with the center fielder. He pumps his fist after great plays in the infield. He recognizes the crowd. When he runs away from the field, he stops outside the dugout to greet his teammates.

If you have great energy and a good vibe, Soto said, you’ll be fine.

This team could be really fun to watch in about a week.

Manaea up, down

Sean Manaea was good, even very good at times. And he was

Horrible, said Manaea.

Manaea, who starts today’s series finale against the Giants, has 14 quality starts. It’s tied for 13e the most in the major leagues, and that made him a significant contributor to the Padres’ success for much of the season.

But it was what happened in his other starts that became the important thing with Manaea.

The southpaw had just one average start, a six-inning outing against the Giants in May in which he gave up four runs.

Manaea has had five starts in which he hasn’t gone five innings while allowing four or more runs. Only four other pitchers among the 70 who have made at least 20 starts have had as many as five starts in which they failed to go five innings and let up at least four runs.

It’s definitely up to me to be more consistent, Manaea said. I’d rather take fewer quality starts but be more consistent than have the huge big gaps. It remains to try to find consistency.

Small bites

Yesterday was the 10th anniversary of Machados’ major league debut. Since that day, he ranks eighth in the major leagues with 271 homers and fifth with 587 extra hits.

The Rogers brothers probably aren’t feeling too good about their experiences with and against the Padres this season. Last night, Tyler Rogers suffered his second loss of the season against them. The Machados homer was only the second Rogers allowed in 52 innings. His twin brother, Taylor, was traded by the Padres (as part of the deal for Hader) last week after being demoted from the closer role.

Last night was the first time in eight games that at least four Padres players had multiple hits.

The Padres snapped a five-game homer streak last night, their second-longest streak of the season.

Austin Nola was 1 for 4 and is batting .302 with an OBP of .356 in his last 17 games.

Brandon Drury hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw with the Padres on Aug. 3. the top of the wall at center left.

In his last at bat last night, Trent Grisham struck out looking for a 42nd-time lead in the major leagues.

If you’re interested in what two recently dropped players think, we’ve got you covered. Bryce Miller has been in Chicago with the Nationals for the past few days and has written about MacKenzie Gore (here) and Luke Voit (here). Interesting stuff from both.

