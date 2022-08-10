Anne Heche’s son defends her | Entertainment

Anne Heche’s son defends her in the hospital.
The 53-year-old actress is in a coma following a violent crash in Los Angeles last week, and Homer, 20 – who she has with ex-husband Coley Laffoon – has taken the lead to ensure that she receives the “best care”.
A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “His family is on pins and needles, just praying.
“[Homer is] being as strong as he can be. Her family is ready to surround her and be there if she wakes up. Everyone is waiting for this to happen.”
The update comes a day after Anne’s spokesperson confirmed the actress – who also has 13-year-old son Atlas with former partner James Tupper – suffered ‘significant lung damage’ .
Her rep said: “She has a significant lung injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgery.
“She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”
Earlier this week the ‘Volcano’ star was reportedly in “stable condition” in hospital after crashing into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood at high speed on Friday (05.08.22).
Local residents shared their stories of what happened, and one recalled Anne telling passers-by she was “not doing very well” after the collision.
Lynne Bernstein, who lives near Venice with his wife Natalie, told how he and neighbors Dave and Gabriel were able to talk to the ‘Volcano’ star after driving ‘almost the whole way’ to a house and his car “almost immediately” caught Fire.
Dave was able to get into the back of the car to speak with the driver.
Lynne said: “She replied that she was not doing very well.
“He actually talked to her briefly. Yeah, he asked her to raise her hand or something…if she was okay and she said she couldn’t.”
The group did their best to free Anne from her vehicle and Lynne thinks if they had been able to do this before the firefighters arrived “maybe she wouldn’t be in pain like she is now”.
Noting that Gabriel tried to put out the fire while Dave tried to drag Anne out, Lynne said: “We had trouble seeing and breathing.
“[Dave was] vanquished by smoke. So he went to the back of the house to see if there was an alternate route, maybe we could reach him through the front of the vehicle. But the smoke, even in the garden, was pretty damn intense.”
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://kdhnews.com/living/ae/anne-heches-son-advocating-for-her/article_727d34d9-2474-515e-ae78-d4311cba2c10.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos