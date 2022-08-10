Connect with us

Opinion: James Franco controversy highlights Hollywood’s perpetual blind spot

“How does Hollywood exclude us but also steal our stories?” lamented Leguizamo on a Instagram post last friday. “I have no (problem) with Franco but he’s not a Latino!” he added. Fernandez Told Deadline, she supports casting, and lead creative producer John Martinez O’Felan told the publication that “finding and convincing James Franco to play Castro” was “a fun and challenging process,” citing efforts to “populate all ranks of actors with Latin roots in Hollywood” and noting Franco’s “close physical resemblance” to the Cuban leader.
Leguizamo draws attention to two separate but related issues surrounding Hollywood’s portrayal of Latinos in film and television. First, there is a long history, going back to the early 20th century greaser films who continued with 1950s street gang stereotypesof British-American producers, directors, screenwriters and actors, controlling the narratives about Latinx in the United States and about Latin Americans abroad.

The second problem is what many have referred to as “brownface,” or the practice of using white American actors to portray Latinx and American-born Latinos. Among the many examples are Natalie Wood as Mara in the original production of ‘West Side Story’, Charlton Heston as Detective Vargas in ‘Touch of Evil’ and Al Pacino as Tony Montana in ‘Scarface’. “.

Leguizamo even references growing up in a time when “Latins couldn’t play Latins in movies.” However, the circumstances around “Alina de Cuba” are significantly different today. Most of the actors, including Mia Maestro and Ana Villafae, who play Alina’s mother and Alina herself, respectively, are of Latin American descent. Both screenwriters, Pulitzer Prize-winning Cuban-American playwright Nilo Cruz, and Puerto Rican screenwriter Jos Rivera (“The Motorcycle Diaries”, “On the Road”) are Latin Americans, and the director, Miguel Bardem, who is the cousin of Javier Bardem, comes from Spain.

The main bone of contention here is the casting of Franco in the lead role, a decision clearly designed for box office potential, which is often a vindication that has hampered the development of Latin Hollywood stars and negatively impacted the development of targeted Latin films and television series. When Leguizamo asserts that Franco is “not Latino”, he means that although Franco has partial Portuguese roots, many supporters argue that Portuguese and Spaniards are not suited to play “Latino” roles. for which some have opposed the Spaniard Javier Bardem being cast as Cuban Desi Arnaz in last year’s Oscar-nominated “Being the Ricardos.”
Leguizamo also points out that Latinx isn’t often cast in “white” roles, though Cuba-born Ana de Armas’ next turn as Marilyn Monroe in Neflix’s upcoming biopic, “Blonde,” be an exception. Still, there’s a limit to how lighter-skinned Latinos can be “seen” as white, as there has already been backlash on social media. Cuban-Spanish accent perceived by Armas.
Fidel Castro's daughter supports James Franco as her father
Still, the lack of Latin American representation in films remains a significant problem. A 2021 study by the University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that from 2007 to 2019, the percentage of Latino characters stagnated at 5%, and the percentage of Latino characters in lead roles for the same period was 3.5%, with only 6 leads/co-leads owned by Afro-Latino actors. A University of California, Los Angeles report published last year claimed that despite the make-up 18.9% of the populationLatinx actors made up just 6.3% of TV show roles in 2019 and 2020.
Last week, there was an outcry over the cancellation of the movie “Batgirl,” which starred Dominican actress Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) in the lead role. Even director Kevin Smith, not widely known as an activist for Latino representation, thought it was a “amazing bad lookfor Warner Bros. Studios (CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.) Variety reported the move was the result of a new corporate strategy to prioritize feature films in theaters (the film was going to be released on HBO Max). Variety also reported that a tax deduction was another reason the studios dropped the $90 million film. Poor test screening scores have also been blamed, but these do not always indicate a film’s eventual success. (A Warner Bros. spokesperson said, “The decision not to release ‘Batgirl’ reflects the strategic shift in our leadership as it relates to the DC Universe and HBO Max.)
In March, the Latino advocacy group the United States expressed outrage that the impending merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, which was completed earlier this year, would not include any Latinx members of the merged company’s board of directors. After the League of United Latin American Citizens and the National Urban League met with Discovery executives, the newly formed company said it was committed to diversityappointing Asif Sadiq as the company’s global director diversity, equity and inclusion manager.
This week, Puerto Rican pop-reggaetn superstar Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio), who topped Bloomberg Pop Star Power Ranking last month made her Hollywood debut in Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train,” though her appearance was very brief, with almost no speaking line. However, he is set to star in “El Muerto,” a Marvel Universe movie based on a Mexican wrestler character featured in the Spider-Man story. Bad Bunny will become the first Latinx actor to headline a Marvel movie. And just recently it was revealed that the Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta will play the role of Namor in the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel, “Wakanda Forever.”
Yet despite being someone who grew up reading Marvel comics, the endless parade of superhero movies gets pretty mind-numbing and has diminishing returns, with diverse representation or not. Big, inflated box office projects effectively erased the world of independent filmmaking, which in the 1990s represented a moment of hope that a Latinx cinematic space could be created. Movies like “Raising Victor Vargas,” “I like it like that,” and “My family“created vibrant portraits of urban Latinos who weren’t engulfed in endless explosions and choreographed fight scenes.
These are films reminiscent of the work of Spike Lee, who did so much to create marketable African-American stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Wesley Snipes and Halle Berry. For some reason that has never happened with Latinos, except for Rosie Prez, Lee’s muse in “Do the Right Thing,” despite the brief success of directors like Gregory Nava, Len Ichasoand Joseph Vasquez, whose film “Hanging out with the Homeboys‘” featured a young John Leguizamo.

While it’s not counterproductive to see Latinx in big-budget roles, the key to maintaining visibility still lies in seizing the storytelling machinery and establishing star narratives and performances that cannot. be erased by Hollywood results.

