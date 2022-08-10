Taylor Swift Says She ‘Never Heard’ 3LW Song She’s Accused of Copying





Comment this story Comment For For decades, musicians have taken over gamers and haters on the airwaves. But these common complaints are played out in a courtroom in a court case the authors of a 3LW hit filed years ago against Taylor Swift. The copyright lawsuit accuses Swift of ripping out lyrics from 2000 single Playas Gon Play in her 2014 hit Shake It Off. Since it was filed in 2017, the case has been dismissed, appealed and revived by the courts, but is now heading for a jury trial. Ahead of the upcoming legal proceedings, Swift filed a statement on Monday, defending the track in question as written entirely by me. The the pop star added that she couldn’t have copied material from a song she had never heard. Until I learned of the plaintiffs’ claim in 2017, I had never heard the song Playas Gon Play or the band 3LW, Swift wrote in the filing. The singer, who was 10 when the 3LW song burst onto the scene, also said she wasn’t allowed to watch MTVs Total Request Live until she was a teenager, meaning that ‘she couldn’t hear Playas Gon Play during its brief airing in the early years. The song peaked at number 81 on the Billboard Top 100 before being placed six years later in the magazines 100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time. ranking. Andrea Swift vouched for her pop-star daughter, adding that she carefully monitored both the TV she watched and the music she heard. Taylor didn’t attend sleepovers at friends’ houses as a young girl because we lived on a farm until we were 10 and I always preferred friends to come to our house, wrote Andrea Swift in a filed statement. Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who wrote the lyrics to Playas Gon Play, ignored these explanations. Their lawyer did not immediately respond to a Washington Post request for comment, but in a statement to the Guardian they said the two works are so startlingly similar that Ms Taylor’s denial of access makes no difference to the outcome. Members of 3LW, short for 3 Little Women, are not affiliated with the lawsuit. In terms of rhythm and style, the songs differ greatly. While Playas Gon Play is a landmark R&B track from the year 2000, Shake It Off is pure pop bopping. Nonetheless, the two share a lyric verse with the same pun 3LWs Playas they gon’ play / And the haters they gon’ hate against Swifts ‘Cause the players gon’ play, play, play, play, play / And the haters will hate, hate, hate, hate, hate. In 2018, a judge dismissed the lawsuit because he found the lyrics too banal to steal. A year later, an appeal committee resurrected the case prompting Swift to seek dismissal. However, the same judge who previously dismissed the case denied the stars’ move in December, saying the songs had enough objective similarities for the lawsuit to continue, the Los Angeles Times reported. Short sentences and clichés are generally not protected because they lack the originality required by the federal government. copyright law. And the concept of gamers and haters isn’t necessarily groundbreaking either in the music scene or in English lingo. In 1977, Stevie Nicks sang about gamers only loving you when they’re playing Dreams, the song by Fleetwood Mac. Then the idea of ​​sweeping the critics gained popularity in the 90s through a myriad of songs, where it manifested itself in phrases like haters gonna hate and playa haters. The Right Rhymes, a hip hop dictionarytraces the term hateful to Cypress Hills’ 1991 song Psycobetabuckdown. A few years later, the combo of gamers playing and hating haters took off with the Notorious BIGs 1997 Playa Hater and Ice-Ts 1999 Dont Hate the Playa. In the 2010s, the phrase hate will hate became a popular meme genre, peaking in Google searches in 2012 and being enshrined as the urban dictionaries word of the day on January 25 of that year, according to know your meme. Its frequent use is what inspired Swift when she wrote Shake It Off, she wrote in the Monday filing. I remember hearing phrases about gamer play and hating enemies said together by other kids while attending school in Wyomissing Hills and high school in Hendersonville, Swift said of her childhood in Pennsylvania. These phrases were akin to other commonly used sayings like don’t hate the playa, hate the game, take a chill pill and say it, don’t spray it. The phrasing was so mainstream, she added, that she even wore a T-shirt Urban Outfitters haters will hate to a concert in 2013, a year before Shake It Off was released.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/08/10/taylor-swift-3lw-players-haters/

