Matthew McConaughey: Down-to-earth Oscar-winning American actor, producer, husband, dad

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 


  • Young Matthew McConaughey

    Next

    Image 1 of 10

    Matthew McConaughey has appeared in films since the early 1990s. He made his big screen debut in 1993’s ‘Dazed and Confused’. He later starred in ‘A Time to Kill’ and ‘Lone Star’. (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon

    previous

    Next

    Image 2 of 10

    Matthew McConaughey and actress Reese Witherspoon have starred in several films, including the “Sing” franchise and the 2012 drama “Mud.” (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey with his Oscar in 2014

    previous

    Next

    Image 3 of 10

    In 2014, McConaughey won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for his role as Ron Woodroof in the drama “Dallas Buyers Club.” (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey, Oscar-winning actor

    previous

    Next

    Image 4 of 10

    In 2011, Matthew McConaughey played Mick Haller in the crime drama “Lincoln Lawyer.” He appeared in Lincoln car commercials for years after the film’s release. (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey with Jennifer Lopez

    previous

    Next

    Image 5 of 10

    In the 2000s, Matthew McConaughey starred in romantic comedies. In 2001, he starred in the romantic comedy “The Wedding Planner” alongside Jennifer Lopez. He later pivoted to more serious roles starting with “The Lincoln Lawyer” in 2011. (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson

    previous

    Next

    Image 6 of 10

    Matthew McConaughey starred alongside Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson in two romantic comedies. They first appeared in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” in 2003 and later “Fool’s Gold” in 2008. (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey, Oscar-winning actor

    previous

    Next

    Image 7 of 10

    In 2014, McConaughey starred in “Interstellar” alongside Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. The adventure drama won an Oscar for “Best Achievement in Visual Effects.” (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves in 2007

    previous

    Next

    Image 8 of 10

    Matthew McConaughey met his wife Camila Alves in 2006. They married in 2012 and have three children, Levi Alves McConaughey, Livingston Alves McConaughey and Vida Alves McConaughey. (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila McConaughey

    previous

    Next

    Picture 9 out of 10

    Camila McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey at the 2022 Mack, Jack and McConaughey Gala. (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey in the White House in 2022

    previous

    Image 10 of 10

    It’s unclear if McConaughey, born in Uvalde, TX, is a Democrat or Republican, but in recent years he has become more involved in politics. Here he is pictured giving an impassioned speech on gun reform at the White House in June 2022 following the Robb Elementary School shooting in his hometown of Uvalde that killed 21 people. (Getty Images)

