Model Shaun Ross engaged to actor David Alan Madrick

Shaun Ross and David Alan Madrick are ready to get married.





On July 7, the model and recording artist proposed to the Blackish star after three years of dating, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.





“I had been planning it for about a year,” Ross told PEOPLE, sharing that he originally wanted to pop the question at the couple’s anniversary.





But after speaking with a close friend, Lonparny Clothing designer Lee Donaldson, Ross decided to go the spontaneous route by proposing right at the couple’s apartment in downtown Los Angeles.





“He gave me the inspiration to do it at home on the spur of the moment, and that’s what I did,” Ross said. “I did it inside the house. To be honest with you, I felt it. I meditated on it and that’s how I ended up doing it.”





Ross also had the inspiration and blessing of Madrick’s mum saying, “I reached out to her mum and asked her and she was so thrilled. She said, ‘You only live ‘Once. “”





“My mom loves Shaun,” Madrick adds. “My mom is a hard woman to please and she definitely loves him and loves the way he loves me.”





The intimate proposal was aligned with Madrick’s own laid-back attitude.





“For me, it was perfect. It was me and him in our house,” Madrick told PEOPLE. “He asked me to come inside to our dining room and he continued with this speech and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s so nice, thank you for that speech. And then he pulls out the box and I look at it [and] I watch it,” Madrick said.





Madrick says he felt like “one of those Barbies on the shelves, the one in the front, the one that’s chosen”, adding that the two celebrated the occasion by coming together and looking Degrassi.







He also remembers his partner’s marriage proposal speech, which he also hopes to hear on their wedding day. “It was ‘I love you so much. You allow me to be myself and I feel very safe with you. And one of those things was [also] “When you’re not around me, I miss you and I love having you around.”





Ross’ heartfelt proposal was complete with a breathtaking engagement ring, a custom OUI Collection emerald cut diamond eternity ring set with 19 custom lab cut diamonds at 9.5 carats, which was designed by Jean Dousset. The handmade ring took nearly three months in Dousset.





“I wanted to do something that was eco-friendly,” Ross shares. “I think that’s something we should all be doing at this point.”





The New York natives (Ross is from the Bronx while Madrick is from Queens) first met 11 years ago when Ross snuck into Madrick’s Facebook Messenger DMs.





“I actually used to flirt with him when he was straight,” Ross reveals, adding that he didn’t realize Madrick was the one until they started dating.





“I think it’s about letting time pass and letting things build,” Ross said of the foundation of their relationship.





Madrick says meeting Ross “felt like home”.





“When I finally let my head rest on his shoulder, I felt like I was always meant to be there,” he says. “So I think that was the moment for me where I was like, no, I’m kind of curious to see what’s going on here.”





Although the couple are newly engaged, they have already started planning their nuptials in 2023.





“So one of our favorite places is Tulum, Mexico,” Ross told PEOPLE. “We love that there is this hotel [Delek Tulum] it’s very holy and wholesome there, and very grounded,” he shares of the place, which he and Madrick hope to reserve for their family and friends.





And while they haven’t mapped out their wedding wardrobes yet, they definitely want custom pieces from black designers.





As for their family and friends, the couple’s inner circle is already trying to help organize the party.





“Everyone wants a job,” Ross says. “They all want to be flowergirls and everyone is really excited.”