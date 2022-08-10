AMFS to Present All-Spanish Opera at Basalt Library | Culture & Leisure

The Aspen Festival and School of Music will present its first all-Spanish opera on Thursday at the Basalt Regional Library. The Viva el Canto recital is free and open to the public, and starts at 5:15 p.m.

Presented by the AMFS Aspen Opera Theater and the VocalARTS program, also known as AOTVA, the event is part of the AMFS summer season lineup and will feature five attendees of this year’s festival performing a repertoire of songs sung entirely in Spanish.

The ensemble includes singers Linda Collazo, Cesar Andres Parreo and Jos Luis Maldonado; pianist Manuel Arellano; and Jesdelson Vasquez on trumpet. Each artist identifies as Latino or is of Hispanic descent, said Tyler Reece, corporate director for the AOTVA program.

Reece explained how the program will feature a diverse and interesting selection of songs in Spanish from different Hispanic regions and cultures around the world. In preparing for the recital, each of the participating artists brought their own repertoire to the table, he said, featuring songs they perform in their hometowns.

We pulled songs from everyone and compiled them for inclusion in this program, Reece said. It is certainly a different recital from what we have usually done.

While Spanish-language opera has been around for a long time since its development in Spain in the mid-17th century, it had not made its way into the mainstream repertoire until now. Reece commented on how in recent years there has been a push to expand the scope of operas and incorporate other languages ​​outside of the core Italian, French, English and German repertoire into opera productions.

I would love to see classical music come out of mainstream repertoire in general, Reece said. But bringing Spanish into the fold of what we do at the Aspen Music Festival is definitely something I hope for.

He said that while he believes AMFS has occasionally incorporated Spanish music and songs into its programming, the organization has never held such a recital entirely in Spanish. The Thursday opera marks a first, and certainly not a last. He is preparing for AOTVAs 2023 the opera production of Bel Canto by Peruvian composer Jimmy Lpez, which is to be performed at the Benedict Music Tent next summer.

Reece thanks AOTVA Artistic Directors Rene Fleming and Patrick Summers for their willingness to further include the people of the valleys in AMFS offerings. He mentioned how Fleming spearheaded the idea of ​​Viva el Canto amid the current summer season. Reece and the five artists put it together on the fly, the opera director said.

It’s important to have events that reach out to our entire Roaring Fork Valley community, and music in Spanish is a great way to do that,” Reece said. It’s something you absolutely had to do at the festival in general.

He referred to the Mariachi community celebration and concert that AMFS held two weeks ago at the Benedict Music Tent. He said the inaugural event was a huge success and hopes the next Spanish opera will gain similar traction, in terms of community reach and audience diversity.

The Basalt Regional Library hosts many recitals that are part of AMFS’ seasonal programming. Reece was in the library last week for another opera event and noted that although the room was quite full, it was a homogeneous audience.

I hope this venue is full again this Thursday, but full of a very diverse audience, with more Latinx members of our community coming to this venue, Reece said.

The Spanish-language Viva el Canto recital begins at 5:15 p.m. Thursday and will be held at the Basalt Regional Library. The AMFS event is free and open to the public.