Connect with us

Entertainment

AMFS to Present All-Spanish Opera at Basalt Library | Culture & Leisure

Published

35 seconds ago

on

By

 


The Aspen Festival and School of Music will present its first all-Spanish opera on Thursday at the Basalt Regional Library. The Viva el Canto recital is free and open to the public, and starts at 5:15 p.m.

Presented by the AMFS Aspen Opera Theater and the VocalARTS program, also known as AOTVA, the event is part of the AMFS summer season lineup and will feature five attendees of this year’s festival performing a repertoire of songs sung entirely in Spanish.

The ensemble includes singers Linda Collazo, Cesar Andres Parreo and Jos Luis Maldonado; pianist Manuel Arellano; and Jesdelson Vasquez on trumpet. Each artist identifies as Latino or is of Hispanic descent, said Tyler Reece, corporate director for the AOTVA program.

Reece explained how the program will feature a diverse and interesting selection of songs in Spanish from different Hispanic regions and cultures around the world. In preparing for the recital, each of the participating artists brought their own repertoire to the table, he said, featuring songs they perform in their hometowns.

We pulled songs from everyone and compiled them for inclusion in this program, Reece said. It is certainly a different recital from what we have usually done.

While Spanish-language opera has been around for a long time since its development in Spain in the mid-17th century, it had not made its way into the mainstream repertoire until now. Reece commented on how in recent years there has been a push to expand the scope of operas and incorporate other languages ​​outside of the core Italian, French, English and German repertoire into opera productions.

I would love to see classical music come out of mainstream repertoire in general, Reece said. But bringing Spanish into the fold of what we do at the Aspen Music Festival is definitely something I hope for.

He said that while he believes AMFS has occasionally incorporated Spanish music and songs into its programming, the organization has never held such a recital entirely in Spanish. The Thursday opera marks a first, and certainly not a last. He is preparing for AOTVAs 2023 the opera production of Bel Canto by Peruvian composer Jimmy Lpez, which is to be performed at the Benedict Music Tent next summer.

Reece thanks AOTVA Artistic Directors Rene Fleming and Patrick Summers for their willingness to further include the people of the valleys in AMFS offerings. He mentioned how Fleming spearheaded the idea of ​​Viva el Canto amid the current summer season. Reece and the five artists put it together on the fly, the opera director said.

It’s important to have events that reach out to our entire Roaring Fork Valley community, and music in Spanish is a great way to do that,” Reece said. It’s something you absolutely had to do at the festival in general.

He referred to the Mariachi community celebration and concert that AMFS held two weeks ago at the Benedict Music Tent. He said the inaugural event was a huge success and hopes the next Spanish opera will gain similar traction, in terms of community reach and audience diversity.

The Basalt Regional Library hosts many recitals that are part of AMFS’ seasonal programming. Reece was in the library last week for another opera event and noted that although the room was quite full, it was a homogeneous audience.

I hope this venue is full again this Thursday, but full of a very diverse audience, with more Latinx members of our community coming to this venue, Reece said.

The Spanish-language Viva el Canto recital begins at 5:15 p.m. Thursday and will be held at the Basalt Regional Library. The AMFS event is free and open to the public.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.aspendailynews.com/arts_and_entertainment/amfs-to-present-all-spanish-opera-at-basalt-library/article_8b5ac0d8-185b-11ed-a4a6-6b55833a9c95.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: