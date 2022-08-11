Wilde files motion to dismiss Sudeikis custody claim





Olivia Wilde has filed a motion to dismiss a custody claim filed by her infamous former partner, Jason Sudeikis, who was handed to her on stage at CinemaCon earlier this year. According to court documents obtained and summarized Wednesday by the Daily mailthe Booksmart director has accused the Ted Lasso star of planning to embarrass and threaten her by publicly serving her custody papers at the industry event in Las Vegas. In a statement in April, a source close to Sudeikis claimed the actor had no prior knowledge of when or where the envelope was delivered to Wilde and would never tolerate it being served in such an inappropriate manner. Wildes’ motion to deny the petition comes months after the filmmaker received a mysterious manila envelope while pitching her second film, Dont Worry Darling, to thousands of her Hollywood peers and reporters at CinemaCon. The candid moment sparked a flurry of speculation about what was inside the cryptically marked Personal and Confidential package. It was later revealed that the mysterious envelope contained a custody application written by Sudeikis after Wilde denied his request to temporarily relocate their children to New York while he spent time there, according to his petition. When I disagreed, since the children had not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed those papers, Wilde said in his complaint, according to the Daily Mail. Sudeikis and Wilde were engaged for over seven years before splitting in early 2020. They never married but share two young children, Otis and Daisy. Wilde has since been romantically linked to pop musician and actor Harry Styles, whom she directed in Dont Worry Darling. Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten and catch me off guard, Wilde said in his complaint, according to the Daily Mail. He could have served me quietly, but he instead chose to serve me as aggressively as possible. In recent years, Wilde and Sudeikis have reportedly split their time between Los Angeles, New York and London, where Ted Lasso is filmed and Styles is based. According to the ex-couples dueling legal docs, Sudeikis wants the children to stay with him in New York, while Wilde wants them to live with her in Los Angeles before officially moving to London with her at the end of the term. ‘next year. Meanwhile, Sudeikis apparently doubled down on his claim that he wasn’t trying to humiliate Wilde at CinemaCon. The Daily Mail reported that Sudeikis tried to avoid serving the custody request on her at the residence of her current partner, Styles, where their children might be present. He also didn’t want the usher approaching him at their children’s school with other parents in the neighborhood. Sudeikis claims that the processor tried to serve Wilde at his hotel in Las Vegas, but failed and changed tack when he recognized Wilde on stage during the Warner Bros. presentation. at CinemaCon. I understand that the bailiff had only done his job; however, I deeply regret what happened, Sudeikis added, according to the Daily Mail. Olivia’s conference was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I’m so sorry that the incident ruined her special moment.

