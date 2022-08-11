After Will Smith apologizes for the slap, Oscars producer Will Packer has a message for the actor





Although months have passed since the 2022 Oscars, the fallout from one particular moment continues to be seen. To know when Will Smith came on stage and slapped Chris Rock on national television, shortly before winning the Best Actor Oscar. And after Smith recently apologized for the slap, Oscar producer Will Packer has a message for the actor. Before the infamous slap, Will Smith was an A-lister who had been America’s sweetheart for decades. That’s part of why the internet erupted when he slapped Chris Rock, after the comedian made a prank at the expense of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith recently posted a long video apologizing for his actions, which quickly went viral. Oscars producer Will Packer was recently interviewed by HEY about that apology, and he got honest saying: I love that he is so transparent about his process. Obviously, he is going through his own personal rehabilitation. I shoot for him. I push him to pursue his own process, but I think it’s for him. He has to. I wish you the best, my brother. Talk about an encouraging message. While many people chastised Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, it seems the show’s producer is feeling a bit more optimistic about Will Smith after the incident with Chris Rock. We’ll just have to wait and see if more people change their minds as a result of this latest apology. Will Packer’s Comments To ET Come From New York Premiere Of New Idris Elba Movie The beast, of which he is a producer. But the conversation turned to Will Smith’s ongoing controversy and the viral apology he issued online to Chris Rock and the general public. And Packer apparently wants Smith to know that, despite the viral slap incident, he supports the recent Oscar-winning actor. Despite the 2022 Oscars taking place in March, the talk surrounding Will Smith, Chris Rick and the slap in the face hasn’t really slowed down. It is probably for this reason that the King Richard The actor recently took a lengthy video on social media apologizing to everyone for his actions. Although for his part, Rock apparently didn’t react to this latest viral update on their televised brawl. As a reminder, you can see this clip below: Whereas Chris Rock is on tour with his stand-up show and selling rooms, Will Smith has been largely absent from the public eye since the slap occurred. A number of his next actors projects have been suspended as he dropped out of the Film Academy and was banned from attending the Oscars for a decade. Will Smith’s next movie Emancipation should happen in 2023. In the meantime, consult the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next cinematic experience.

