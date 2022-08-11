Batgirl Cancellation Makes Slate of Upcoming DC Movies Unclear – The Hollywood Reporter





“We did a reset.” This is how the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav described DC on August 4, days after calling to shelve the $90 million HBO Max film. Bat girl. The mogul said there will now be a team creating a “10-year” plan for DC, though it’s unclear who is on that team. And Zaslav looked at former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s strategy of developing direct-to-stream movies. “We are going to focus on quality. We’re not going to release a movie until it’s ready,” the exec said. “DC is something we can improve on.” The remarks weren’t well received inside DC, according to several insiders who used the same word to describe members of the film division: “pissed off.” And DC Films President Walter Hamada nearly walked out after learning of the shelving of bat girl before being convinced to stay at least until Dwayne Johnson’s October 21 release black adam. (That film had a test screening in June, including a new post-credits scene introducing a new element to Johnson’s place in the DC Universe.) Before the sale of Warners to Discovery, Hamada was preparing to release three or four films a year. The exec was hired in 2018 to chart a new course for DC after a Zack Snyder-led roadmap imploded following the disastrous exit of Justice League in 2017. Hamada’s plans reportedly included a Crisis on Infinite Earths event, a version of DC Comics’ seminal story that was adapted for television on The CW. Rumors have swirled about the introduction of the Secret Six, a team of villains who in the comics have served as Suicide Squad antagonists. More concretely, Warners had films based on Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps and Static Shock due in the next few years, as well as a JJ Abrams-produced Black Superman film from writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. Development slowed as none of these features endeared administrators. Some key collaborators have been assured that their projects are safe. The Suicide Squad filmmaker James Gunn has several projects in development at DC, including the second season of Peacemaker, which advances. Insiders say blue beetlestarring Xolo Maridueña as DC’s first Latino superhero to headline a movie, is also on track for its August 2023 release date. Bat girl’s cancellation, observers had feared for the project, given that it was at one point for HBO Max before being upgraded to theaters. The studio is also moving full steam ahead with a sequel to Jokerwith Lady Gaga confirming her casting the morning of the WBD results call. Zaslav turned heads when among DC’s upcoming movies he highlighted during an earnings call not only black adam and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom but also the flash, featuring embattled actor Ezra Miller. “We have seen them. We think they’re great and we think we can make them even better,” Zaslav said of these films. The optics was not good, a few days after the ax bat girl, which would have been the first DC Extended Universe movie to feature a Latina, Leslie Grace. Work continued the flash, which tested well. Miller participated in regularly scheduled additional photographs over the summer, seemingly without incident, before being charged with burglary – their third arrest this year – on August 7 in Vermont. Still, neither DC nor Zaslav have indicated the film will move up from its June 2023 release date, though insiders say the studio is evaluating all options. Kim Masters and Borys Kit contributed reporting. This story appeared in the August 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/batgirl-cancellation-upcoming-dc-movies-1235196017/

