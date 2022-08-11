MONSTA X’s IM Reveals Why He Left K-Pop Group’s Agency | Entertainment

MONSTA X’s IM has opened up about why he parted ways with K-Pop boy group’s agency Starship Entertainment.
The 26-year-old rapper has reassured fans that he will always remain a member of the septet – which also includes Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and Joohoney – but has decided to end his contract with Starship as he yearns for a “new challenge”. “.
In a letter to their fanbase – dubbed Monbebe – IM is translated as saying: Seven years have passed since I debuted as a singer with Starship.
As we have been together for a long time, I got attached [of Starship], but I thought I needed a new challenge with a different meaning, so after a lot of thought, I made this decision. I want to sincerely thank my Starship family members with whom I have spent many days, laughing and crying together so far.
To Monbebe, who created our happiest and brightest moments with us. I will prioritize MONSTA Xs promotions and MONSTA X will be with Monbebe as six as always.
I love you my baby. I will become an Im Chang Kyun and an IM who will show you a picture of continuous growth. (sic)”
MONSTA X signed with Starship in 2015.
In a statement shared earlier this week on the group’s official fan cafe website, where IM also shared their rating, the agency confirmed: As the six members share the same thoughts and affections towards the group and MONBEBE (official fanbase of MONSTA Xs), IM agreed to continue and participate in the future projects of the group.
We sincerely thank IM for the hard work and dedication he has shown over the years.
We will wholeheartedly support him for both his participation as a member of MONSTA X and as an individual artist.
MONSTA X’s last release was Sam Feldt’s July collaboration “Late Night Feels”.
In May, they released the Shape of Love mini-album.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.laconiadailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/monsta-xs-i-m-reveals-why-he-quit-k-pop-bands-agency/article_fed9aca6-9948-5e21-863b-3bda7f20321f.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos