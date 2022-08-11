Next James Bond: Idris Elba upset – a great British star exceeds the actor of Luther | Movies | Entertainment





Ever since No Time To Die hit theaters, the search for Daniel Craig’s replacement as James Bond has been ongoing. The British star played 007 for 15 years across five films, and whoever takes over is likely to do the same. The official announcement of the next Bond cast will likely take place next year, but until then Bond ratings are fans’ best bet for what’s going on with the 007 cast. of the last few weeks, Idris Elba has been the favorite in the running.

Elba is best known for playing Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Thor. He also made his mark on television screens as Detective Luther, as well as Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad. And its popularity catapulted it to the top of the Bond ratings. Ladbrokes gave him a staggering 4/1 by becoming Bond in the next film. But his lead was short-lived as a massive Netflix star edged him out.

Henry Cavill has now passed Elba in an unexpected Bond odds move. The British actor, who is best known for playing Superman in DC Comics movies, has now been given some amazing chances from Ladbrokes. His numbers have been reduced to 2/1, which puts him at the top of the leaderboard. Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said: “In a shocking twist in recent days, we’ve seen Henry Cavill overtake Idris Elba in the 007 bet, with the Superman star now the clear favorite to replace Daniel Craig.” Cavill’s new lead role comes as no surprise considering he’s auditioned for the role of Bond in the past. READ MORE: Next James Bond: Tom Hardy takes on his co-star in an unexpected twist

Witcher star Cavill recalled “not knowing” how to “diet or work out” properly. Thus, his chances were ruined. Now, nearly two decades later, he has another shot at becoming the hero. And he recently hinted that some discussions have taken place behind the scenes.

Cavill told Graham Norton: “I would definitely have a conversation [about becoming Bond]. From what I understand, there are very early conversations at the top, but there is no list as such.” He added: “If [Bond bosses] Barbaric [Broccoli] and Mike [Wilson] were interested, I would absolutely jump at the chance. At this stage, everything is up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yeah, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.” He is not alone at the top, however. Right behind him is Elba, and after him is another big chunk of Netflix. Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page currently sits in third place with a staggering 9/2 on becoming Bond. James Bond No Time To Die is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.

