Hollywood stars react to FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home: Stephen Colbert, Megyn Kelly, Rob Reiner and more | Gallery

By the editors of Wonderwall.com

12:15 p.m. PDT, August 10, 2022

_ On August 8, 2022, Mar-A-Lago Donald Trump’s Florida home was raided by FBI agents. The search, according to Fox News and CNN, was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that the former POTUS had brought there. Earlier this year, the National Archives and Records Administration said Trump took 15 boxes of presidential records to his personal residence in Florida. Trump, as expected, was livid about the raid, even lamenting that officers “broke” into his vault. Trump was not home at the time of the raid. In the entertainment world, some celebrities reacted with enthusiasm, others with anger. Keep reading to see what the big names are saying about the historic raid RELATED: Celebrities React to January 6th Hearings

_ “Okay, GOP, you win: we should arrest whoever named FBI Director Christopher Wray.” Stephane Colbert

_ “It’s around January 6th. If you think these are classified documents regarding the **** bull that Trump took with him when he left office, your head is in heaven. This is becoming truly alarming, and the American public deserves answers.” Megyn Kelly

_ “Politics is so infuriating The biggest environmental bill in 50 years just passed with CHIPS which is such a great bipartisan bill but everyone is just talking mar a lago” Diedrich Bader

_ “FBI raid Mar-a-Lago. Let’s go!!!” Rob Reiner tweeted in real time. On Aug. 10, he added, “There’s a reason Donald Trump won’t tell us what the FBI found in their lawful search of Mar-a-Lago. He’s guilty of sin.”

_ “The Democrats will say or do anything to destroy Donald Trump because he is not part of this network” Jeanine Pirro

_ “When the FBI reopened its case against Hillary Clinton for allegedly mishandling government records, just 11 days before the 2016 election, not a single liberal threatened violence or civil war,” George Takei tweeted. .

_ “Trump’s opponents want and desperately need outrageous images of Trump to edit into their own campaign ads. They know they have nothing on him, but if they can make it look like they have anything thing about him, that’s all they care about.” . It’s more than dirty, it’s disgusting.” Kristy Swanson

_ “To all those on the right who are losing their minds over the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, here’s the skinny: The Marines have landed on the beach. There will be a few skirmishes, and the good guys will eventually win, just like they always do when confronting fascists,” Ron Perlman tweeted on August 9. the day. This time, the threat comes from within; a political party that would destroy democracy for the benefit of scumbags like Trump. And so, as always, Americans should be prepared to give the full measure of their dedication. Because freedom is not free. And the two lawless thugs aren’t what the Founders had in mind.”

_ “When your polls are at an all-time low in American history, all you have to do is raid the personal home of your biggest rival. Feel the panic? Like a rainstorm blowing across the desert :)” John Rich

_ “They’ve got it all on him. By picking this case to start, it means it’s open and closed. Classification protocols prevent him from pleading ignorance of the law. This is the kick-off and the message is they’re coming for him,” John Cusack tweeted. He later added, “Let’s wait for that until the garland goes in.”

_ “Maybe the FBI will finally find out at Mar-a-Lago what the private detectives Trump sent to Hawaii found out about Obama’s real birthplace. Remember he said they” couldn’t believe what they found “.” Al Franken

_ “The silencing and demonization of political opponents and now the unprecedented raid on a former president takes our nation one step further from a peaceful republic and one step closer to tyranny. What ensues is the inevitable barbarism and the bloodshed of war.” Rob Schneider

_ “Right-wing and election deniers are all over this search and seizure of Mar A Lago saying ‘if they can do it to Trump, they can do it to anyone’. Excuse me, but isn’t- isn’t that the point? That no one is above the law? So yes they can and should do it to anyone if they have a reason. Joy Behar

_ “The MAL raid is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden are treated with gloved hand. Now the regime is asking another 87,000 IRS agents to fight against your opponents? Banana Republic.” Ron DeSantis

_ “Fed’s Raided Mar-A-Lago. Oh s***. S***’s poppin off,” Ice T tweeted in real time. On August 9, he added, “6 n the Morning Feds at your door…”, a clear nod to his 1987 “Crime Pays”.

_ “If you’re angry a judge approved a warrant to search the #Trumps residence, but you’re not angry a judge approved a warrant to search the #BreonnaTaylors residence based on a lie! You you a f****** hypocrite! #TeamDl,” DL Hughley tweeted. “Funny to hear right wing people mad that the #feds raided #Trumps house when he just brought home documents! Really? Black dudes have been choked to death for selling cigarettes! #TeamDl.”

_ “America is bitterly divided, and what President Biden’s FBI and DOJ did last night will only make matters worse. Americans have every right to be upset and demand answers about why why this raid occurred in the most aggressive action taken against a former president ever in the history of our nation.” Dr. Mehmet Oz

_ “Yes, handcuffs. Yes, we want to see the photo of him with his hands behind his back and his head down and the newspaper covering his face. Yes, he’s a criminal. Yes, lock him up, lock him up, lock him up -the up,” Michael Rapaport said, adding that the raid was “long overdue.”

_ “FBI raid on Trump’s home shows ‘equal justice’ is a farce” Kimberly Guilfoyle

_ “Clogged pipes at mar a lago” Rosanna Arquette