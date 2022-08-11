90210 Actress Denise Dowse in coma caused by meningitis





Actress Denise Dowse is currently in a coma due to a virulent form of meningitis. Beverly Hills 90210 Actors Sister Tracey Dowse Revealed On instagram that Denise was hospitalized and gave an update on her condition, as she asked for people’s thoughts and prayers. As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and positive. I try to keep my spirits up and support those in need. As many of you know, I am a private person. So this is hard for me,” Tracey wrote alongside a photo of Denise. I ask for support and prayers be offered to me and my sister, and only my immediate family @denisedowse. She is currently hospitalized in a coma caused by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors don’t know when she’ll come out of the coma because it wasn’t medically induced, Tracey continued, calling Denise a dynamic actress and director who should have many years ahead of her. She added that thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated as the Insecure actor fights for his life. 90210 star Ian Ziering commented on Denises’ post, writing, Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead. Former NBA player Stephen Howard added: Sending love, prayers and hugs to one of my favorites. Many others also left uplifting and supportive messages or left prayer emojis. Denise has portrayed Ms. Yvonne Teasley on Beverly Hills, 90210, as well as Judge Rebecca Damsen on The Guardian, Angel of Destiny on Charmed, Dr. Shapiro on All of Us, and Dr. Rhonda Pine on Insecure, among many other TV shows. His film credits include Pleasantville, Ray, Requiem for a Dream and Coach Carter. Most recently, she played Detective Trina McWilliams in the movie A Cloud So High. Her first film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, is currently in post-production.

