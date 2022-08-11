Jason Momoa Says Hollywood Ruined One of His Favorite Movies





By Nathan Kamal | Jason Momoa is riding pretty high right now. He was one of the most dynamic and interesting characters in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the sci-fi epic. Dunes, although it may take some time before you see it again. He has his own Apple TV+ show with See, in which he tangled with Dave Bautista. Of course, his original breakout role was as convict Khal Drogo on HBO. game of thrones, but according to Jason Momoa, one of his favorite projects was ever ruined by Hollywood machinations. Surprisingly, the project in question was the unloved 2011 Conan the Barbarian to restart. According to a recent interview in QG, Conan the Barbarian was one of the greatest experiences Jason Momoa had directing a film, but he felt it was ruined in post-production. While he isn’t very explicit about what he thinks has changed after principal photography for the film directed by Marcus Nispel, he does say that there are films that are pulled from [your] hands and in his words, turned into a big pile of shit. It’s refreshingly candid about a film that was initially positioned to be a star vehicle for him after years of appearing on shows like Baywatch: Hawaii and Atlantis Stargate. Jason Momoa even goes so far as to admit that he’s appeared in a lot of really shitty movie projects, which is both very honest and kind of a burn for a lot of his former co-workers. Conan the Barbarian starred Jason Momoa as the title character, in an attempt to reboot the long-running adventures of Robert E. Howards’ most famous character. Conan had been portrayed by a young Arnold Schwarzenegger in his own breakout role in 1982 and his follow-up in 1984 Conan the Destroyer. It makes sense that Jason Momoa was hoping he could become a star of another big, very muscular man, but the film was a tough flop, grossing just over $63 million on a budget of $90 million. . It was also poorly received by critics and currently holds an anemic 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. While Jason Momoa can blame the commercial and critical failure of Conan the Barbarian on post-production work, the film had the kind of torturous development process that rarely turns out well. After attempts to reclaim Arnold Schwarzenegger were thwarted by his presumably distracting election to the top executive position of one of the world’s largest economies, there were several attempts to build a new Conan project. The Wachowskis, Robert Rodriguez and original screenwriter John Milius were involved at various times, at least five screenwriters worked on different versions of the screenplay and Brett Ratner angrily denied he would direct it, which can’t be a good sign. Luckily for Jason Momoa, he would be cast in the DC Extended Universes Aquaman a few years later. While the early films starring Jason Momoa weren’t particularly well-liked, his eventual solo film in 2018 became the single the most profitable DCEU movie to date. The following, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for March 2017.

