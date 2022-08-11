A food and music festival is coming to Bellamy Harbor Park

ROME- It’s time to put on that apron and clean and sharpen those grilling accessories for the first Que on the Canal Food and Music Festival to be held Friday and Saturday August 19th and 20th at Bellamy Harbor Park.

Co-hosted by Thomas J. Morreale Jr., co-owner of Doughboys BBQ food truck, the event is the first of its kind in Rome and will feature some of the best barbecue and grilling around, he said.

Hours are 4-9 p.m. Friday, August 19; and from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 20.

As well as offering a competition and tastings of some of the region’s best barbecues, Morreale said the event will also be a premier competition for “average” backyard grills.

“We will have a Back Yard Griller section so the average person who wants to can compete and put their best apron on display,” he said.

Que sur canal will feature “famous judges” including Senator Joseph A. Griffo, R-47, Rome and other local representatives.

At a cost of $10 a ticket, admission includes the first drink and samples of pulled pork concocted by all participating merchants.

“You’ll get a card so you can vote for the best, and we’ll announce the winners on Saturday,” Morreale said. “There is also a Pro BBQ Ribs contest on Saturdays which Back Yard BBQs can also participate in.”

As for some professional barbecues, Que on the Canal will feature multiple restaurants and vendors from Utica and Syracuse, and even as far away as South Carolina — where true Southern barbecue is made, Morreale said. Barbeque vendors include Hometown Doughboys Barbeque, South Carolina’s Gullah Q Low Country Barbeque, and Limp Lizard Barbeque.

Other food vendors will be featured, including Squeezers Lemonade, the Pizza Shack, as well as microbrewed beers by Grow Brewing. There will also be opportunities to satisfy shopping needs between pork and rib tastings with a vendor fair offering jewelry, tie-dye t-shirts and even Kellie, a psychic medium who will share her predictions.

Morreale said Que on the Canal organizers were still accepting applications from vendors for those who wanted to attend the event.

Back Yard competitors will start cooking on Saturday morning to showcase their best BBQ dish and side dish, with an off-set smoker available for competitors if needed. Judging will take place at 4 p.m. The Best in Show winner will receive a new grill donated by Rome’s Ace Hardware. There will also be other cash prizes and trophies.

Back Yard Grillers can also register to participate by visiting the event website at www.queonthecanal.com. There is a $20 entry fee for Backyard Grillers, and attendees must smoke/grill a side dish of chicken and a side dish.

Morreale said his partner and father had been involved in a similar event for around 20 years and were very interested in bringing something similar to Rome for local residents. And so Que on the Canal was born.

“We approached a few people at City Hall and they gave us Bellamy Harbor Park. The city is doing everything to make it a big success,” Morreale said. “Now we want people to put their money where their mouth is.”

Throughout the two-day event, Que on the Canal will feature several regional bands and entertainment. There will also be a Cornhole tournament with cash prizes. Those who want to participate in the tournament should contact Wayne Winshell at 315-813-3878.

“We’re going to have big bands coming in to perform,” Morreale said. They include Uncle Charlie and the Meatballs from 5-6:30 p.m. and Les Brers The Best Allman Brothers Tribute Band from 7-9 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s lineup includes Avec Sentiments and an appearance by the Blues Brothers, with Los Blancos closing out the event from 7:15-9 p.m.

For more information and vendor applications, visit: www.queonthecanal.com