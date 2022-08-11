Stuntman, actor and wrestling legend was 89 – Deadline

Gene Lebell, who had an acting and stunt career that spanned from The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet at 24 and who WWE called today “a dominant figure in the world of martial arts”, has died. He was 89 years old.

Lebell reportedly had over 1,000 television and film credits, mostly as a stuntman, but also as a heavyweight referee, often a fight referee, and occasionally a colorful background character. Nicknamed “The Godfather of Grappling”, he faced Chuck Norris, Steven Seagal, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bruce Lee on screen. He refereed Muhammad Ali’s infamous fight against Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki. Holding a 10th degree red belt in judo and a 9th degree black belt in ju-jitsu has helped train everyone from Lee and Norris to “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Ronda Rousey.

“Gene was the guy who taught Bruce Lee grappling,” according comedian, podcaster and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

The duo worked together on The green hornet in the mid-1960s when, according to the story, Lebell was brought in because Lee was beating all the stuntmen. They needed someone who could earn Lee’s respect. According Bob Calhoun, co-author of LeBell’s autobiography The godfather of grapplingsaid LeBell when he arrived on set, the stunt coordinator told him to put Bruce Lee “in a headache or something”.

So LeBell did it.

“He started making all these noises that he became famous for,” LeBell said of Lee, whom he had great respect for, “but he didn’t try to counter me, so I think he was more surprised than anything.”

Then LeBell said he lifted the Green Hornet star in a firefighter’s wear on his back, incapacitating him, and ran around the set.

In the end, the ever-curious Lee asked LeBell to train him in various wrestling moves, which he incorporated into his style. Calhoun notes that Lee “finishes off Chuck Norris with a choke in Way of the Dragon (1972) and beat a young Sammo Hung with an armbar in Enter the dragon (1973). Both are wrestling moves.

The Green Hornet the story served as inspiration for Cliff Booth, the stunt-actor character Brad Pitt plays Once upon a time… in Hollywood, who runs into a fictional Bruce Lee on set. When talk about Cliff Booth, director Quentin Tarantino was careful to both give LeBell his credit and point out that Booth is a fictional character unto himself.

Another parallel between the two stories is that LeBell, like Booth, was once involved in a murder. He was acquitted of a murder charge, according to a Los Angeles Times report, but convicted as an accomplice for, in 1976, driving the man ultimately convicted of the crime to and from the murder scene. Subsequently, LeBell’s conviction was overturned by an appeals court.

There’s also a possibly true, possibly apocryphal story about LeBell. mix it up with Steven Seagal. It doesn’t end well for Seagal, who denied the story.

On screen, LeBell appeared three times opposite Elvis Presley, including in blue hawaii. He may be the only man to have been beaten up by the small-screen Batman (in the late 60s Batman series) and Batman on the big screen (1997’s Batman & Robin) thirty years later. He was also a stuntman in a film starring Cliff Booth himself (Brad Pitt): 2005 Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Other big screen credits for LeBell, mostly for stunt work, include Waterworld, Bruce Almighty, Rush Hour, US Marshals, LA Confidential, Independence Day, Ed Wood. The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, The Sandlot, Army of Darkness, Patriot Games, The Last Boy Scout, Out For Justice, Total Recall, Rocky, Robocop, Death Wish 4, Runaway Train, Fletch, The Beastmaster, Raging Bull, Airplane!, The Jerk, Every Way But Loose, Black Sunday, Cleopatra Jones, Walking Tall and all three of the original Planet of the Apes movies.

Those paying tribute today include Rousey, Norris, WWE Champions Triple H and Shayna Baszler and legendary WWF Champion The Iron Sheik.

It is with great sadness that I learn of the passing of a great man and dear friend, Gene LeBell. I will always remember the special times we shared together. pic.twitter.com/IqcuVDIu7O —Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) August 10, 2022

Gene LeBell has remained a dominant figure in the history and expansion of mixed martial arts and sports entertainment. Teacher of many great sportsmen, his influence is felt everywhere @WWE nowadays. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. — Triple H (@TripleH) August 10, 2022

I won every real fight I ever had and was broke. I’ve LOST every REAL fight I’ve had and won millions from Judo Gene trying to convince myself to stop fighting and doing stunts in Hollywood. I always call it a double wrist lock, just so you know. pic.twitter.com/VEwNpAxJb8 — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 10, 2022