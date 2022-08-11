Entertainment
From Kauai to Hollywood, Siena Agudong takes aloha wherever she goes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — Whether Siena Agudong is filmed or not, she never forgets her roots.
I was born and raised here and my family is here, the Kauai native said. I will always have Hawaii. I’ll never forget that, so I carry the values with me and just aloha, you know, you carry that on set and I don’t want to forget that everyone around me is family.
Agudong, who turns 17 this month, started acting at the age of 7 and made his television debut at age 8. She’s been on Disney, Nickelodeon, and in big screen movies. She recently appeared as young Mia in F9: The Fast Saga.
Agudong now plays a young Billie Wesker in Resident Evil on Netflix, a far cry from her Disney and Nickelodeon days.
LISTEN:
I think in a few years with Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, I was able to learn the basics of the film industry while having fun, you know, with everyone around you, and it’s very light, a she declared. And then move on to something like Resident Evil, where its constant onscreen, chaos and violence and emotional scenes, it’s very different, but you realize all you really have to do is just let go control everything because that’s the only way you can really feel an emotional scene.
Agudong described playing Billie Wesker in Resident Evil as insane.
There’s really nothing you can identify with when you, when you play someone who is so sick and so violent and just like crazy outbursts, she said.
In fact, the role was so violent that she literally bit her co-star.
It made me so nervous from day one, because you can’t fake a bite, she said. In fact, you have to bite that person. You know, you don’t want to hurt them, but it’s a close-up and your teeth should be in the marks, like in the prosthesis.
She said filming Resident Evil was overall a good learning experience. The production even took her to South Africa, which she described as humbling.
I’m very lucky to live under one roof with a happy and full family, you know, they don’t have a lot of that, Agudong said. His extreme poverty and his wealth, whatever the wealth for them.
Even though she is busy with projects, she always makes time to return to the islands. Every time she returns to her hometown of Kauai, she heads straight for the beach or goes on a hike. Most importantly, she makes sure to spend time with her family.
She said she still has a few projects in the works and plans to attend New York University in the fall.
On the latest episode of Island Beat, Agudong joined Billy V to share stories about growing up in Kauai, how his Disney and Nickelodeon days shaped his acting, what it was like filming Resident Evil and everything in between.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
