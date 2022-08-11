Denji’s voice actor posts a secret message just for Makima





Chainsaw Man is only months away from its release, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that all eyes are on the adaptation. The Studio MAPPA team is hard at work on the project as you can imagine, and some big news regarding the show has just been revealed. Not too long ago, the main cast was announced, and it didn’t take long for the actor behind Denji to share a secret message intended for Makima. The update was shared by MAPPA itself as the studio recently confirmed its tracks. It was there Chainsaw Man fans learned that Tomori Kusunoki was tapped to voice Makima while Shogo Sakata does Aki and Ai Fairouz does Power. As for Denji, Kikunosuke Toya will oversee the main character, and he wrote a fan note that MAPPA released after his casting was confirmed. like Denji #Kikunosuke Toya Mr. Makima, isn’t the vertical reading too strong? It’s a real talent to be able to do it first hand as a newcomer pic.twitter.com/81JXfOkw0M — Kuriamu @ Muska (@rmsk_cream) August 5, 2022 However, as you can see above, there is a special message hidden in the note. If you look at the last character of each of the phrases in its note, you can create a hidden phrase. Toya made his character proud by hiding “I love Makima!” in his post because honestly? It’s a very Denji thing to do. READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Anime Shares Character Designs | Chainsaw Man Producer Hopes Studio Can Adapt Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Hypes Announces Upcoming Cast And Theme Song As you can imagine, fans are already thrilled with the little surprise, and it only adds to the hype surrounding Chainsaw Man. The series is one of the industry’s most anticipated releases of the year, and many are already comparing its hype to that of The attack of the Titans. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga is already extremely popular, and this success is way ahead of any anime. Once the show is live, it’s unclear how fast Chainsaw Man will explode. But as long as Toya gets to action against Makima, well, the star will be more than happy to go all out. What do you think of TomorI Kusunoki’s little message? Do you think the cast of Chainsaw Man suitable for the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

