Who is Tom Sturridge? Meet the actor from Dream in The Sandman





The Sandman continues to make waves on Netflix, proving hugely popular with fans of Neil Gaiman’s original comics and newcomers alike. The series features many big names in its cast, including Jenna Coleman from Doctor Who, Gwendoline Christie from Game of Thrones, and Mark Hamill from Star Wars.

The central Dream/Morpheus character is played by Tom Sturridge, an actor who has worked extensively in theater but has also appeared in television and film roles. So who is Sturridge, what has he been in before and can you find him on social media? Read on for everything you need to know about The Sandman star Tom Sturridge. Who is Tom Sturridge? Tom SturridgeDavid M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Tom Sturridge is an English stage and film actor best known for playing Dream/Morpheus in The Sandman. He first appeared on screen as a child actor in the TV adaptation of Gulliver’s Travels in 1996, and has since been nominated for two Tony Awards, a Laurence Olivier Award and more. This year, in addition to appearing in The Sandman, he also had a recurring role in Alicia Vikander’s series Irma Vep. Sturridge has a daughter born in 2012, with ex-girlfriend Sienna Miller. How old is Tom Sturridge? Tom Sturridge is 36 years. He was born on December 21, 1985. What is the nationality Tom Sturridge? Tom Sturridge is English. He was born in Lambeth in London and went to Harrodian School. Other actors have been there, including Robert Pattinson, Jack Whitehall, Will Poulter and George MacKay. Which Tom Sturridge already played in? Tom Sturridge as Eamonn in Irma Vep.HBO Sturridge also had a hugely successful stage career, appearing in shows both on Broadway and in the West End. On screen, he has appeared in such films as Richard Curtis’ The Boat That Rocked, the 2014 adaptation of Far from the Madding Crowd and Asa Butterfield’s war film Journey’s End. In 2019, he appeared in the Netflix dark comedy Velvet Buzzsaw alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. On TV he has played Henry VI in The Hollow Crown, starred as Jake in the US series Sweetbitter and currently appears in Sky’s new version Irma Vep, which originally aired in the US on HBO and stars Alicia Vikander. What did Tom Sturridge say about his role in The Sandman? Tom Sturridge stars as Dream in The Sandman.netflix Sturridge said the interview process for the role of Dream was exhaustive, lasting months and months. However, he said he was glad the team had time to think before making their decision, saying Collider“To take on something that’s so beloved, you really want to trust the people making the decision, that they’ve had a chance to really think about it, and especially its creator, Neil Gaiman. “It definitely appeased some of the ocean of fear I had in me.” Sturridge also spoke to RadioTimes.com about his role, saying he read the original Sandman comics “over and over” and felt “so familiar with each character.” He also said that to find the character’s voice, he turned to Gaiman himself. He said: “I asked Neil, ‘What does he look like?’ And he told me that he is the voice inside your head, it is the voice that puts you to sleep and guides you in your dreams, which means that it must have authority and even a danger, but that she must be seductive enough for you to accept the invitation to follow her.” By entering your details, you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. East Tom Sturridge on Instagram? Tom Sturridge.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Tom Sturridge is not currently on Instagram. Is Tom Sturridge on Twitter? Tom Sturridge is not currently on Twitter. The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight. The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now Subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for just 1. For more from TV’s biggest stars, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

