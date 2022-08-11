Barkerville, one of British Columbia’s iconic historic towns, tops long-awaited Bollywood film

The Bollywood-style film Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya opened in local and national theaters on July 29, with the vast majority of the film shot in the historic town and park of Barkerville in Cariboo, British Columbia.

Directed by Amrinder Gill – who also plays the protagonist Chhalla – the story dramatizes the struggle for equal labor rights in BC’s logging mills. The film is based on the experiences of migrants from Punjab who arrived in the province for work in the early 1890s and faced resentment from locals.

Barkerville’s director of public programming, James Douglas, said filming a location that is first and foremost a museum can be difficult, and production companies need to be aware of the challenges ahead of time.

He described the film’s production company, Rhythm Boyz Entertainment, as relatively young – yet this film had a positive impact on the area as the producers wanted to learn how to preserve the area while filming.

“We were able to communicate to this company the reason why [the town] is here for you to enjoy, that’s because there’s been an army of people over the past 60 years who have done everything in their power to ensure it’s preserved.

Douglas first learned that the team wanted to film in Barkerville in the fall of 2020. The film was due to shoot that year and the team had completed pre-production work while developing forays with the community. local.

However, the team was only able to secure one day of filming before COVID-19 restrictions prevented stars who live in India from traveling to British Columbia.

“They were forced to turn around and say, ‘I’m sorry, we have to go, but we promise to come back.’ And they did. They really knew this was the place they wanted, so they were willing to wait almost two years to come and shoot here.

When the crew was able to return to the historic town last December, it boosted the local economy, he said, estimating that more than 100 locals played extras in the film and hosting productions is good for the tourism economy.

Douglas was happy to see the film’s success inspire Bollywood fans and South Asian families from nearby communities to travel to where the film was shot, learning about Barkerville’s history along the way.

During the 70s and 80s, many filmmakers shot in the historic city because it has the versatility of a generic Western setting, with the added authenticity that comes from the city’s status as an unspoiled city of gold rush, said Douglas.

“Unlike a purpose-built place like Jamestown in Vancouver, these are the real buildings. They have been here for 160 years.

The film is mostly acted in Punjabi with English subtitles.

In the film scenes shot in the city, the main characters are shown working at the forest mill. The filmmakers took about a month to shoot all the scenes set in Barkerville, showing the interiors of the buildings, the main street and the exteriors of the buildings.

Another historic site revamped by the filmmakers is the Cottonwood House Historic Site, located between Quesnel and Barkerville. The filmmakers used this site to depict the Punjab Workers’ Dormitory. Cottonwood House was actually used as a roadside house for travellers, Douglas said.

Most of the production crew and cast remained in nearby Wells, where Douglas and many of his colleagues live.

Douglas hopes the positive buzz about the film will spark interest from other production companies either directly or through creative BC.

film





Barkerville’s Director of Public Programming hopes that other production companies will choose to film in Barkerville in the future following the positive public reaction to Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aya. (Photo submitted).

Arminder Gill stars as Challa opposite Karamjit Anmol as Maajar in Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aya, a film mostly shot in Barkerville. (Photo submitted)

Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya, a Bollywood-style new take on the immigrant experience and struggle for equal rights in 1890s Canada, was mostly filmed in Barkerville earlier this year. (Photo submitted)

Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya tells the story of the struggle for equal rights for Indian factory workers in 1890s British Columbia. (Photo submitted)