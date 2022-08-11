Raksha Bandhan 2022: Check out these 6 new-age Bollywood siblings! | People News

New Delhi: Sibling relationships are always special. As the Raksha Bandhan festival is just around the corner, here are some new-age Bollywood siblings you need to check out –

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Child stars Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are known as one of the coolest siblings in B-town. Both are very popular among their fans for having an uncanny resemblance to their parents. They also share a cute bond with Saif and Kareenas’ sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Aryan, Suhana and Abram

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s children, Aryan, Suhana and Abram, are one of B-town’s most popular siblings. The trio often go on vacation together and share their photos on Instagram. In fact, his brother Aryan Khan even visited his sister Suhana on the sets of his debut movie, The Archies.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is quite vocal about his bond with his sister Anshula and often shares how protective he is of her. The two served as each other’s mainstay of strength after the death of their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoors. Arjun and Anshula also share a good bond with their half-siblings Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. In fact, Arjun and Anshula supported them during Sridevis’ untimely death.

Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor’s children Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor are one of the most stylish sibling trios of all time! They never fail to make an impression when it comes to fashion, style and trends. In fact, Harshvardhan Kapoor even tattooed the names of his sisters Sonam and Rhea on his back!

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

The Sanon sisters often give themselves perfect goals for their siblings through insight into their lives on social media. The two sisters share a close bond and tie a rakhi on each other’s hands every year. They also once shared that they took care of each other during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are known to share a very deep and close relationship. During various media interactions, Alia has opened up about her bond with her sister Shaheen and shared how she has a calm and composed personality. While Alia is famous for her acting skills, Shaheen is the author of a book called I’ve Never Been (Un) Happier.

We wish all our readers a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!