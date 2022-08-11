How old is the cast of ‘Never Have I Ever’

The cast of I have never play normal high school kids who love Olivia Rodrigo and Riverdale, are constantly making TikToks and trying to navigate the complexities of teenage social circles. As you watch leading lady Devi Vishwakumar try to figure out what it means to be a good friend, a girl, and a student, you totally feel like you’re back in school with her and her best friends. But, while Devi, Eleanor, Fabiola, Aneesa, Ben, and Paxton are sophomores and juniors on the show, that doesn’t necessarily mean the actors playing them are IRL teenagers.

There are a number of reasons why producers tend to hire older actors when creating teen shows like Riverdale, Gossip Girl, and I have never. First, if the actors are under 18, they can only work a certain number of hours. Second, due to the nature of the content they have to film, older actors are needed.

But how much the cast of I have never? And what age are they trying to play on the show? As you stream Season 3, here’s everything you need to know about the actual cast ages of I have never.

netflix

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Isabelle B. Vosmikova//netflix

Age: 20

In Season 1, Devi and her best friends are entering their sophomore year at Sherman Oaks High School, making them around 15 or 16 years old. Since she’s the youngest, Maitreyi is actually the closest actor to her character’s age in real life.

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong

Isabelle B. Vosmikova//netflix

Age: 24

The actress is 24, making her the oldest of the three main besties on the show.

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres

Isabelle B. Vosmikova//netflix

Age: 22 years old

You might be surprised to see that the actress is about 5 years older than her character, but there’s no better person you could imagine playing Fabiola.

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Isabelle B. Vosmikova//netflix

Age: 31

Paxton Hall-Yoshida is the only junior character, which means he is between 16 and 17 years old. However, the actor playing him is over 10 years older than his character, and he certainly doesn’t look it.

Lewison years as Ben Gross

Isabelle B. Vosmikova//netflix

Age: 21 years old

Jaren is only a few years older than his character, Ben, and sits in the middle of the rest of his co-stars.

Megan Suri as Aneesa Qureshi

Isabelle B. Vosmikova//netflix

Age: 23 years old

Megan plays Aneesa, Sherman Oaks High’s new girl, and now, Ben’s girlfriend. Considering she’s in the same class as Devi, Eleanor, and Fabiola, she can also fall into the 15-16 age bracket, making Megan almost six years older than her character.

Anirudh Pisharody as Nirdesh (Des)

Courtesy of Netflix

Age: 28 years old

Anirudh Pisharody joins the cast of season 3 of I have never as Des (short for Nirdesh), a potential new love interest for Devi. The son of Devi’s mother’s friend, he is a new student at Sherman Oaks High and a member of the debate team. Given that his character is probably between 15 and 17 years old, Anirudh is at least 10 years older.

Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal

Courtesy of Netflix

Age: 33 years old

Richa plays the role of Devi’s older cousin, Kamala Nandiwadal, who came from India to pursue a doctorate in biology at the California Institute of Technology. His character is likely in his mid to late twenties, which isn’t too far off from his actual age of 33.

Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar

Courtesy of Netflix

Age: 49

Poorna plays Devi’s strict but loving mother, Nalini, an accomplished dermatologist with a practice near their Los Angeles home.

Season 3 of I have never will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, August 12. Subscriptions start at $9.99 per month.

Sam is Seventeen’s editorial assistant, covering pop culture, celebrity news, health and beauty. When she’s not blushing her cheeks, you can probably find her live-tweeting or doing SwiftToks.

Tamara Fuentes is the current associate entertainment editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers TV, movies, books, celebrities and more. She can often be found in front of a screen fangirling something new. before joining Cosmopolitanshe was entertainment editor at Seventeen. She is also a member of the Television Critics Association and the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association. Follow her on Twitter and instagram.