The Berrien Co. Youth Fair begins Monday; Popular country artist to play in the stands





Tens of thousands of spectators and participants are ready to descend on the Berrien Springs Fairgrounds for a week of exhibits, fair food and entertainment. Berrien County Youth Fair is scheduled for August 15-20 with the red, white and blue theme in 2022. Each night will feature grandstand performances including tractor pulls, a circus, demolition derbies, a rodeo and a performance by the artist of country music Granger Smith. Fair director Karen Klug said she was very excited to see the local youngsters showing their hard work with the animal and still exhibiting. “I think that’s probably the best part of it all,” Klug said. “I don’t know the total number of shows yet, but as we have registrations, it seems that they are coming in quite well. So hopefully all of our barns will be stocked again like they were before COVID, and everyone will have a great time. The BCYF, which attracts more than 100,000 spectators, is an event the whole family can attend, BCYF President Corey Burks said in a letter. “Our visitors will find something for everyone,” Burks said. Nearly 11,000 exhibits presented by over 1,000 Berrien County youth ages 5-20, animals, food, rides, over 100 trade exhibits, entertainment, beautiful flowers and grounds with picnic tables and benches to name a few. Additional attractions include a look at the history of rural one- and two-room schools in Berrien County, ax throwing demonstrations and contests, and daily entertainment in the mall at the Al Barbott Memorial Stage. Klug also mentioned that dogs and cats will be in a different place this year. Usually they are near M-139 in a big tent, but this year it will be back in building 34, the Ag Expo building. For the first time ever, the fair will feature an auction of fixed exhibits, a move organizers say is likely to appeal to visitors and attendees alike. Every year we have exhibitors and spectators asking how they can sell or buy one of the stationary exhibits, said Jill Hein, Berrien County Youth Fair Marketing and Sponsorship Coordinator. It’s been asked for for many years, so we decided to give it a try this year. Organizers said a fixed exhibit is anything in the categories of home economics, crafts, horticulture and flowers. It brings a level of excitement to exhibitors who might not have farm animals that don’t participate in livestock auctions, Hein said. It gives them something to auction off. The still auction is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 20 at 10 a.m. in the rabbit tent. Tickets for grandstand performances, including this Sunday’s Tractor Pull before the fair, can be purchased at the Berrien County Youth Fair website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsjm.com/2022/08/10/berrien-co-youth-fair-begins-monday-popular-country-artist-to-play-grandstands/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos