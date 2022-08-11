Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap on boycott culture in Bollywood: Two years later, Sushant Singh Rajput is still in everyday fashion
Anurag Kashyap is one of the best Bollywood filmmakers. His films have often found a straight path into the hearts of fans. Well, apart from making blockbuster movies, the filmmaker is also known for speaking his heart out. He has never been shy about expressing what he feels. In a recent interview with Indian Express, the director who offers Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu explained that his film had no takers despite being remotely based on politics and religion.
Anurag Kashyap said today if he has to do Black Friday or Gangs Of Wasseypur he can’t do it because he tried to write a lot of screenplays but there are no takers for many films that deal with politics or religion from afar. . He asked, “If there are no brave voices to support an even braver vision, how are movies made in the country? There just aren’t any takers, so how do you get them? How do you make a film if you have to say something in today’s times?
Talking about boycott culture, Anurag Kashyap revealed that there are hashtags that are being turned into social media weapons against the film industry. He said justice for Sushant Singh Rajput has snowballed into a social and political movement that still occasionally dominates the internet and calls for boycotts of Bollywood films.
Anurag further added that people in the country now live and breathe “boycott culture,” where a person’s relevance is directly proportional to their entry into the hashtag. “We live in very strange times. Two years later, Sushant Singh Rajput is still trending everyday. These are strange times, where everything is to be boycotted. It’s not just on one side, it’s happening on the other side. Everyone is boycotted: political parties, the Indian cricket team, everyone. This country now has a boycott culture. if you are not boycotted, then you don’t matter,” says Anurag.
Meanwhile, Dobaara is an unforgiving cliffhanger, extremely edgy to the core, and has a vibe that can take your breath away. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA.
