Lisa Rinna Mourns the Death of Her Mother – Recap – Hollywood Life

Image credit: bravo After Dorit and PK Kemsley debuted new teeth on the August 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they decided to organize a charity dinner to benefit the homeless. The association actually aims to help homeless people without teeth to smile again. Dorit revealed that she was inspired to join the board after fixing her own set of chompers, and we think it’s a sweet way for her to give back to the community. More about Add a vault Preview for next week #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/7gSAg8sioY (@IsntDaveOne) August 4, 2022 Anyway, Dorit and PK invited the whole gang to their house, including a very special guest. But before anyone can meet this mysterious person, Add a vault and sutton street got into another fight. It was actually Kyle richard who started the spat before dinner, Kyle asked Lisa if she really told Sutton to get the f*** out of her house last week, and Lisa said she didn’t . But Sutton said yes, so when everyone was in the same room together, Kyle urged them to set the record straight. Lisa tried to explain why she asked Sutton to leave her house even though she still claimed she didn’t use the f*** word and it just led to a big screaming match in front of all the guests of Dorits, which included people from the charity and her. own dentist, who said he would give a free smile to someone in need. Luckily for those guests, however, Dorit asked Lisa and Sutton to put their fight on hold so everyone could enjoy a performance from the night’s special guest. Melissa Etheridge! She sang Come To My Window, and it moved everyone. So much so, in fact, that once she was done, Lisa refused to fight Sutton. Hot Items Currently trendy now



#RHOBH Preview: Sutton warns Crystal that women were talking about his erectile dysfunction pic.twitter.com/If0ajLv48H Bravo Queens (@queensofbravo) August 10, 2022 Lisa’s anger quickly turned to tears as she revealed she had been in a lot of pain since her mother’s death. She said she was directing a lot of her anger at the wrong person, Sutton, and that Sutton didn’t deserve this. Sutton told Lisa it was okay, and she understood, but Lisa said it wasn’t okay. She then cried even harder, as her friends rallied around her in times of need. Want more drama? New episodes of RHOBA airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Related link Related: Richard Medley: 5 things to know about Dorinda Medley’s late husband

