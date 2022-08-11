Review: Dalia Stasevska’s Bowl debut shows what it’s all about

The Hollywood Bowl spent the first month of its 101st season with the Los Angeles Philharmonic reimagining and reinventing the orchestras’ long history at the famous amphitheater. He had the incomparable help of Gustavo Dudamel, the happiest conductor in the Bowl since the flamboyant Leopold Stokowski began to appear in the 1930s. It was a splendid month of Bernstein, Beethoven and the cinema, of Wagner newly animated, the Paris Opera Ballet and, thanks to LA resident conductor Phil Paolo Bortolameolli, a revived Saint Sans.

Now comes another, often more problematic Hollywood Bowl tradition. For the remainder of August, the LA Phil will be primarily in the hands of conductors making their orchestral debut.

From the 1950s, management used summer concerts as a safe way to try out emerging conductors. There is little economic risk, as their fees are lower at this stage of their career. It’s only a day in the life of the orchestra, a rehearsal in the morning and the concert in the evening. The repertoire is usually so familiar that the orchestra can pilot it if necessary. Plus, the crowds might not mind that much, with the pleasures of a picnic and a night under the stars and still a few dollar seats at a beloved venue (in ignoring less pleasant traffic and parking).

For the young conductor, however, the safety net has as many holes as thinly sliced ​​Swiss cheese. Last season, the Bowl became a venue to give former Dudamel Scholars their first Bowl date, so at least they knew the orchestra, the acoustics and the intimidating stage. This year, the guest chefs are not family, even if all the beginners are already well advanced in their professional career.

Tuesday night saw the late appearance of Dalia Stasevska, who was slated to make her Bowl debut in the pandemic-cancelled season two summers ago. Although born in Ukraine, she emigrated to Finland at the age of 5 and is now part of the growing ranks of Finnish conductors of all generations. In Finland, Stasevska is music director of the Lahti Symphony Orchestra, one of the country’s finest, and is also royalty, having married the great-grandson of Sibelius, the Finnish band’s eclectic electric bassist. of power metal Stratovarius and an intriguing composer in his own right. .

As principal guest conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Stasevska has already passed the test of fire: she conducted the orchestra in Last Night at the Proms in September 2020. A mission difficult enough at any time, this boisterous populist London tradition always ends with Rule, Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory sung by a large choir and 5,000 spectators.

That year, a small, distanced orchestra and choir were required, and the concert was broadcast without a live audience. The BBC Symphony decided COVID-19 restrictions made singing these numbers impractical, but there was also nervousness about how the musical numbers represented colonial Britain, especially during this summer of reckoning. international races. Stasevska, who is a strong supporter of Black Lives Matter but was not involved in the decision, was blamed and threats on social networks. Boris Johnson was among those who pushed for the lyrics to be reinstated, and they were. Stasevska has impressively persevered and led unusually judicious Virtual Proms.

A Bowl debut could hardly seem daunting after that. Stasevska took the stage on Tuesday with confidence and began with Anna Meredith’s exciting and colorful Nautilus, inspired by the composer stomping on the beach in his native Scotland. Thomas Ads had kicked off the LA Phils Gen X festival with him in April, and at the Bowl, the five-minute score, which opens like a brilliant, record-breaking horn fanfare, became a compelling jaw-dropping moment, delivered with the energy Stasevskas dynamics.

The promising Nautilus broke the ice for Stasevska before heading to Iceland. Five years ago Dudamel premiered Icelandic composer Danel Bjarnasons Scordatura, a violin concerto written for Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto. Well, it turns out that three weeks ago Stasevska conducted a Proms concert that mixed Icelandic and Russian composers.

Violinist Pekka Kuusisto was Danel Bjarnasons Scordatura’s soloist with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Scordatura, which begins eerily with the violinist playing a duet with himself, whistling while plucking the strings of his violin, is an exciting vehicle for Kuusisto. The fiddler has a winning look, almost made for the big Bowls video screens, of being a nonchalant, old-school virtuoso who can throw anything effortlessly while demonstrating, albeit a lively facial expression, a rapture emotional.

Similarly, Bjarnason’s concerto is both cool and hot. The melodies float like shards of ice on a cold sea, but there are lightning and thunder in stormy orchestral attacks that lead Kuusistos to breathtaking cadences. Stasevska boldly encouraged the orchestra.

She then, after the intermission, boldly encouraged the orchestra in Dvorks’ Eighth Symphony. That she could create a striking rendition with so little repetition, however, proved more extraordinary than perhaps desirable. It is a symphony that the orchestra knows well. He recorded the work three times, thrillingly under Zubin Mehta, suavely under Andr Previn and, in an outstanding new version, captivatingly under Dudamel.

Stasevska was leading like she was still stomping on the Scottish beach. Every big effect was just that, a big effect, with frenzied rhythms. She regularly treated warmly expressive lyrical passages as suddenly theatrically pauses to drink slowly into a beautiful performance before quickly moving on again. The LA Phil did as Stasevska ordered, but there was a kind of bristling feeling from the players, as if they weren’t invited into the picture. The ensemble playing was tense. The effects have become predictable.

The slow movement turned out to be the most interesting. I don’t know if there is such a thing as a Finnish Dvork, but Stasevska’s shifts between quiet and loud passages started to sound intriguingly like a Sibelius soundscape. But even here, the Bowl defeated her with a helicopter circling overhead throughout the move.

Stasevska returns to the LA Phil in March, when she will have the opportunity to conduct Sibelius at the Walt Disney Concert Hall under what are likely to be more inviting conditions. Meanwhile, the parade of conductors spinning the Bowl for the first time includes Lina Gonzlez-Granados (August 11), Louis Langre (August 16), Joseph Young (August 18) and another young Finn, Eva Ollikainen (August 11, 2019). Sept. 30 and 1). Meanwhile, a young conductor who made her Bowl debut last summer, Marta Gardoliska (August 25), has been invited back.