Entertainment
5 reasons why people want to boycott Bollywood and 2 reasons why they still love them
The past few months have been difficult for Bollywood. To fall prey to Trending #BoycottBollywood with every other film to deliver box office duds, the film industry is struggling to get back to its glory days.
The top three Bollywood movies for 2022 were The Kashmir Records, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2and Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Although it has some of the most talented actors and technicians, the Hindi film industry is falling behind regional films and Hollywood blockbusters like wonder and CC movies. Why?
Here are five reasons why I think Bollywood films fail to attract audiences, and two reasons why people still have hope.
Why Bollywood Movies Fail
1. Lack of originality
Remakes are a smart way to cash in on original fan-following films. However, it offers nothing new to the public. Since they already know the plot, they don’t invest so much in the film and only stay for the music and the dialogues. If the film fails to impress in these areas, it leaves no mark on audiences and the box office.
2. The music is no longer soulful
Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan and KK’s soulful melodies have been replaced with self-tuned tracks by rappers and lyrics that lack logic and depth. It’s not just romantic ballads. Even party tunes like Crazy Kiya Re Where Mauja Hi Mauja have a much higher recall value.
They were a million times better than the songs of Tony Kakkars cringe or Badshahs which have a short shelf life and became famous mainly for being so bad it makes people wonder, Why does this exist?
3. Bad casting choices
Samrat Prithviraj was one of the biggest flops of 2022 and most people blamed it on the casting of Akshay Kumars as the titular character. When Saand Ki Ankh came out in 2019, it faced a similar controversywith Neena Gupta sharing how she wished actors her age had the chance to play older roles.
Whether it’s casting actors of the same gender, region or language as the character, or simply choosing the right person for the right role, Bollywood’s casting choices have been criticized. Bad casting equals fewer people in theaters.
4. The rise of OTT
In a post-pandemic era, the rise of OTT has given people a cheaper and more comfortable way to watch their favorite movies. Unless the buzz around a movie is so high they can’t wait a month or two, many people prefer to watch movies from the comfort of their living room. It has toned down the grandeur of your favorite stars grand entrance on the big screen by adjusting it to your TV, mobile or laptop screens.
5. Political Affiliation of Stars
For many people, movies are an escape from the reality of their lives, potholes in the road, arguments with the boss, arguing politicians, and the monotony of everyday life. That’s why they look to the stars for inspiration and aspire to have a better life like them. However, when these stars express their political affiliationswho are completely opposed to theirs, it becomes a problem.
They can no longer find absolute detachment from reality in the world of movies and stars. This is probably why the #BoycottBollywood trend is gaining momentum.
Why People Still Love Bollywood
1. Escape
As I mentioned above, Bollywood offers a form of escapism like no other. It’s where the boy has his girl, where citizens overthrow governments, and where life seems a little simpler. It’s also where several stars regale us with their rags-to-riches story, motivating us to never give up on our dreams. Bollywood represents hope against hope and that is why these films continue to hold a special place in our hearts and lives.
2. Representations
Over the years, the focus has shifted from frivolous films to content-driven films. Although films with flying cars and dancing sequences in the Swiss Alps have their own charm and continue to draw crowds, this shiny appearance does not stay long. Ultimately, it’s the raw performances that grip people, connect them to their deepest emotions, and provide a cathartic experience.
By Shefali Shah in Dil Dhadakne Do to Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadipeople remember movies for how they made them feel.
