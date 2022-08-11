Hamilton Cast and DC-Area Citizens mobilized to reunite actor with his lost dog

hamilton actor Trevor Miles and his two-year-old pit bull, Luna. Photo courtesy of Trevor Miles.

It took other cast members as well as regular Washingtonians to come together hamiltonactor Trevor Miles with his lost dog on Tuesday. The community’s efforts and everyone’s hard work paid off, says Miles Washingtonian. It was a roller coaster.

The offstage drama began on Saturday afternoon when another cast member of the hit musical who is now plays at the Kennedy Centerwas walking Miles’ two-year-old pit bull, Luna, at the intersection of Rock Creek Parkway and Virginia Avenue, according to WUSA9. According to Miles, who is 29, a car ran a red light and hit the cast member, sending him flying and causing injuries. He’s missing a lock of hair on his head, Miles said.

In the aftermath of the accident, Luna fled. And while the actor was chasing the dog, he was eventually stopped by bystanders who insisted he see a doctor. The actor went to the hospital but was later released.

Miles, who adopted Luna from a Los Angeles shelter in 2019, has become particularly close to his dog due to the transient nature of his job, which often requires him to move from city to city. She’s really been such a rock to me and been home down the road, he said.

As soon as they learned of Lunas’ disappearance, the members of the hamiltonthe team stepped in to help. The company manager filed a missing dog report and printed flyers. hamiltonThe head of security organized a search party made up mostly of locals. Companion hamiltonthe cast helped hand out signs. And then I started posting on social media and it kind of took off, Miles says.

On Sunday night, Miles earned his first lead. He was contacted by a woman who said she and two other concerned citizens found Luna near George Washington University Hospital on Saturday, the day the dog went missing. The woman told Miles they called the Humane Society but were told animal control would not be able to pick up the dog for about an hour. Since neither of them was able to wait that long, the woman was on her way to work and the other two concerned citizens were from out of town. They agreed to give the dog to a group of three young women who offered to take care of Luna. until the owner is located. One of them said their dad was a vet, Miles said, and they could take him in.

Although Miles was relieved to learn that Luna had been spotted, he grew concerned when no one from the group of young women who had apparently taken possession of Luna contacted him on Monday. Things didn’t really add up, he said, so I went into full detective mode. As part of his search, Miles returned to the area near George Washington University and approached a security guard in a building in hopes of obtaining footage from surveillance cameras that might shed some light on this. that happened to Luna. I say [the security officer] the story and they say, Oh, I was working that night and saw this happen, Miles says. He said, Oh, two of those girls were colleagues of mine. They will work tonight, you can come back and talk to them.

That evening, Miles returned to the building he declined to identify to speak to the two women. It was a really tough defensive conversation, he said. They kept saying: All I know is that I didn’t take the dog. I didn’t take the dog. They were kind of running away. At one point in the conversation, according to Miles, one of the two young women admitted that she knew who had the dog. Luckily, I had my friend with me who was a bit more balanced than me, because I was very frustrated at that point, Miles said. And my friend just says, if you know who it is, take this information and tell them they can report it anywhere. [Luna] has a chip. You can take this leaflet. Basically giving them an out because it was clear that they didn’t want to reveal some kind of information to us.

Sure enough, the next morning, Tuesday, Miles received a Facebook message from a local animal hospital employee who said a dog matching Lunas’ description had been picked up by the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. Later that day, Miles and Luna were finally reunited.

And here is the video of Trevor’s reunion with Luna. Here’s your chance to shed some joyful tears, DC. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/2mZRzuPT6J — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 9, 2022

Miles said he was relieved to find Luna and expressed his gratitude for the help from his new neighbors. It was such an amazing experience in so many ways, he says. In a very roundabout way, it really reaffirmed how grateful I am to be here and how excited I am to experience the city.