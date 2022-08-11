Get the free KENS 5+ app: watch now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Entertainment
SAN ANTONIO Free Ken 5+ the application allows you to broadcast live events on Year and Amazon FireTVincluding daily newscasts from the KENS 5 News team and all the fun moments from the “Great Day SA” lifestyle show.
KEN 5+ features live news videos as they happen, plus on-demand videos of top news, San Antonio weather, sports and more!
The app also includes 24/7 programming, like Daily Blast Live, your daily entertainment solution; Check this out!, separating viral fact from fiction; and Locked On Sports, a deep dive into your favorite teams.
And don’t miss “Border Cowboys,” our documentary premiering August 17th. In the shadow of the border, school spirit and the will to succeed thrive with a legendary football program. Meet the players who give it their all on the pitch while outdoing themselves off it.
HOW TO ADD KENS 5+ TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
Year: Add the KEN 5+ Roku Shop Channel or by searching for “KENS 5”.
Amazon FireTV: Search “KENS 5” for find the free KEN 5+ app to add to your accountor have the Ken 5+ delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV via Amazon.com or the Amazon app.
REGULARLY SCHEDULED LIVE SHOWS
4:307
KENS 5 Morning News
12:12:30
KENS 5 News at noon
44h30
KENS 5 News: First at 4 years old
5:30 p.m.
KENS 5 News at 5
6:30 p.m.
KENS 5 News at 6
10:10:30 p.m.
KENS 5 News at 10
8:10 a.m.
KENS 5 News Saturday Morning
5:30 p.m.
KENS 5 News at 5
6:30 p.m.
KENS 5 News at 6
10:11 p.m.
KENS 5 News at 10
78h
KENS 5 News Saturday Morning
5:306 p.m.
KENS 5 News at 5:30
10:11 p.m.
KENS 5 News at 10
* Weekend news feeds may not appear on KENS 5+ due to CBS programming schedules.
GOOD TO KNOW
The KEN 5+ The app does not broadcast CBS national newscasts, primetime shows, or sports.
KENS 5 News with the CBS lineup can be streamed through several subscription services such as YouTube Television, LIVE STREAM Where Hulu + Live TV.
MORE WAYS TO GET KENS 5
Subscribe to the KENS 5 Things to Know newsletter for a daily dose of top San Antonio headlines.
Download the KENS 5 app for iPhone and Android to get news alerts, weather updates, and the latest news from San Antonio on your phone.
NEED HELP? HERE’S A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE
Make sure you have a Roku device or a TV with Roku built-in. Some TV brands come with Roku out of the box. Get help with setting up your Roku device or TV.
From the Roku home screen, scroll down to Search Channels. Search for “KENS 5” and select the Ken 5+ application to download it to your Roku device or TV. So just select the Ken 5+ application on the home screen to open it.
Make sure you have an Amazon Fire TV or an Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get help with setting up your Amazon Fire TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick.
From the Amazon Fire TV home screen, scroll right to the word Search. Search for “KENS 5” and select the Ken 5+ app to download it and connect it to your Amazon and/or Amazon Prime account.
You can also Connect the KEN 5+ application to your Amazon Prime account through Amazon.com or the Amazon app. Using this method will also download the KEN 5+ app on your Amazon Fire TV.
