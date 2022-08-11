Eva Longoria returns to Hollywood on Apple TV+





By Matthew Creith | It’s 2004, and suddenly ABC is taking America by storm with the addition of a new prime-time soap opera titled Desperate Housewives. The Marc Cherry-created series kicked off with its intriguing premise about a fictional “picturesque” neighborhood full of a group of women trying to figure out why their friend killed herself. There always seemed to be mysteries and crimes befalling the residents of Wisteria Lane, which included series stars Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross and Eva Longoria. Ever since the show wrapped its eight seasons in 2012, Longoria specifically needed a bit of a comeback to show the world what she really has. Now, it looks like she might get the chance to do just that with a new series on Apple TV+. According ColliderEva Longoria has signed on to star in the new Apple TV+ series land of women. The series is set to begin filming in Spain soon and will focus on a group of women who flee their criminal association by landing in a small Spanish town. Longoria will play alongside Carmen Maura from Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown fame as a reluctant mother-daughter duo to reside in the winning country of Spain, taking the daughter of Longoria as they attempt to put their past behind them. The series will feature six episodes on the subscription streaming platform as it marks another career move in the drama genre for Longoria. Eva Longoria may be best known for her character Gabrielle Solis, but her TV credits run deep. Due to working closely with producer Marc Cherry, Longoria took on production duties alongside Cherry on the Lifetime series Sneaky Maidswhich Cherry also created. Sneaky Maids ran on the network for four seasons, right after Longoria’s other series, Telenovela, was canceled on NBC in 2016. Since then, the actor and producer has had little success on the medium. She chose to put her acting skills to the movies with a supporting role in the 2018 remake of the Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell film, At the sea. The film starred Longoria alongside Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris, and grossed $91 million against a budget of $12 million. rotten tomatoes is currently ranking At the sea with a 23% on its Tomatometer and a 54% Audience Score, which is not promising news for Longoria’s film career. Coming back to TV might be Eva Longoria’s best bet for a comeback. Deadline reports that Longoria will also serve as an executive producer on land of women through his established production company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. The series hasn’t revealed any other cast members so far beyond Longoria and Carmen Maura, but the foreign locations and mother-daughter dynamic will surely be a treat to watch when the series debuts on Apple TV. +. With Longoria’s reputation for working with former collaborators, it might be a fun surprise to see if any of its former Desperate Housewives join her on the trip of a lifetime to Spain.

