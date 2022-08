Will Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha be the box of chocolates Bollywood has been waiting for?

Aamir Khan featured Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan scheduled for release on August 11.



Laal Singh Chaddha garnered 54% more interest than Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan, according to BookMyShow.



Aamir Khan’s films have earned a collection of 280 cr per film based on the average of his last three films. Laal Singh Chaddha is the most awaited Bollywood movie in 2022, according to

Imdb notes, followed by Raksha Bandhan by Akshay Kumar. Both films are released on Thursday, during the August pre-Independence Day long weekend. Laal Singh Chaddha is projected on more than 350 screens of STAINLESS STEEL Leisure, one of India’s largest cinema chains with 692 screens in 73 cities. It’s a remake of the classic 1994 Tom Hanks movie, Forrest Gump. “We expect Laal Singh Chaddha to have one of the best post-pandemic openings. He can earn a minimum of 18 to 20 crores (on opening day). The same ballpark figure goes for Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan,” said Rajender Singh Jyala, Head of Programming at INOX Leisure. Jyala also said that Bollywood is expected to recover in the second quarter of 2022 with mega movies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Vikram Vedha, Brahamastra, Pathaan and Ram Setu. Bollywood and movie theaters have been waiting for a blockbuster, as most of the films that have reaped the moolah this year are either Southern multilingual films or Hollywood films.



However, the official website of BookMyShow has revealed that 54% of Indian audiences are more interested in watching Laal Singh Chaddha than Raksha Bandhan. Even if it gets the opening as Inox predicted, Aamir’s latest film will fall short of the many super hits he’s delivered in the past. “Aamir Khan’s films have grossed a collection of 280 cr per film on the average of his last three films as a lead actor. Therefore, if the above estimate (opening day) of Laal Singh Chadha is reported, it will be considered lower than normal, considering the scale of the film,” said Karan Taurani, Vice President principal and analyst at marketing firm Elara Capital. This month, Ranbir Kapoor’s star Shamshera showed a dismal performance as it collected only 45 crore. Another recent release, Ek Villain brought in a collection of 38 crore till yesterday, Elara Capital revealed. SEE ALSO: Bollywood Flops Put Multiplexes at Big Risk



