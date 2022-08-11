Meet the Hollywood actress in support of Birmingham’s Maranathan Academy

By Nicole S. Daniel

The Birmingham Times

Few local fashion shows can attract the likes of Chicago, Illinois actress, entrepreneur and humanitarian LisaRaye McCoy. Then again, few people can draw a crowd like Donna Dukes, Founder and Executive Director of Maranathan Academy.

Last month, nearly 100 city officials and citizens from Birmingham and surrounding areas gathered at The Fennec, a dining and entertainment venue in Birmingham city centre, for lunch and the Focused and Fabulous 2022 Scholarship fashion show. for the benefit of the Maranathan Academy. The school focuses on students at critical risk, some who have been expelled from other schools or have learning difficulties and some who have little or no support system or who may not be having the best life at home.

Dukes, who has been a passionate advocate for children for more than three decades, continually finds ways to raise the necessary funds to support her students, and she attracts support from near and far.

This year’s event is very special as it marks the 31st anniversary of Maranathan Academy, said Guy Rawlings, news anchor for local NBC television affiliate WVTM 13, who hosted the event. That’s plenty of time to save the lives of critical risk youth and break the cycle of dependency on government assistance, one critical risk youth at a time. Also, this year’s event is extraordinary because of its winner, LisaRaye McCoy.

McCoy, who has appeared in movies like The Players Club and The Wood and TV shows like All of Us and Single Ladies, was escorted onstage by Jefferson County, Alabama, District Attorney Danny Carr. The actress purposely did not come with prepared remarks.

I was sitting there thinking to myself: What am I going to say? I’m the type of person who likes to be very prepared, she said. Actresses are rated for being prepared. I get paid to be prepared. I am unprepared this morning because I want to speak from my heart.

During his speech, McCoy mentioned that his mind had been stretched and pulled since arriving in Birmingham. After meeting Dukes and learning about Maranathan Academy, the actress spoke to several people in Hollywood, California, Birmingham and the Academy to get the help and support the school needs to have a positive impact on young people. McCoy added that the event was a moving experience.

I must say that in this room I felt so much grace, emotion, love and support. I live in Hollywood, and it’s not there, it’s here, it’s among people who have real compassion and passion, she said. I happen to be an actress. I happen to do what I do, but I haven’t always been there. I am very much like the young people we are helping now. I come from a humble beginning where I had to learn where I was, where I was going and what I wanted.

McCoy ended his speech by looking at Dukes and saying, I want to be on your team. Please let me be part of your team.

McCoy’s participation was a direct blessing from God and a testament to the work done by Maranathan Academy, Dukes said.

After McCoy finished his remarks, the Focused and Fabulous fashion show, produced by production company More Than Me LLC, began. The room was filled with flashing lights and soft soul, funk and pop music to set the stage for 11 catwalk designs featuring brands like basic., Bridge + Root, Hemline, ISHI? LUXE and the White House Black Market.

As the models strutted down the runway, Dukes cheered them on while singing and dancing with the audience. The fashion show was an uplifting and incredible event that resonated on many levels, from fashion to social issues to philanthropy, Dukes said. We can hardly wait for a focused and fabulous 2023.

Maranathan Academy, located at 200 Beacon Pkwy W., Suite 206, Birmingham, AL 35209, focuses on critically at risk students, some of whom have been expelled from school. or have difficulty learning and some have little or no support system or may not have the best home life; the school receives no city, state, or federal funding and is privately funded. To learn more about the school and how you can support it, visit maranathanacademy.com/ways-to-get-involved.