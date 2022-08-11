Entertainment
Bollywood seeks a boost with ‘Forrest Gump’ remake
Mumbai: One of India’s biggest stars is banking on a remake of Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump’ to boost Bollywood’s Hindi fortunes after a string of weak box office showings.
Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an adaptation of the 1994 American classic starring Tom Hanks, hits theaters on Thursday ahead of India’s 75th independence celebrations.
Disappointing takings for other Bollywood A-listers cast a pall over an industry still recovering from Covid-19 lockdown losses as many in movie-crazed India turned to movie giants streaming like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.
The adaptation retains several iconic scenes from the original – which won six Oscars, including Best Picture – such as a floating white feather, games of ping pong and lots of running.
Golgappa box
But there are several changes, with Gump’s “box of chocolates” line becoming “Life is like a golgappa. Your belly may feel full, but your heart always wants more.
Golgappa is a popular Indian snack, while the second half of the saying – “you never know what you’re going to get” in the original – is inspired by a common Hindi phrase.
The film promises to take people on a journey through India’s history the way Gump stumbled and influenced major events in the United States like the Vietnam War.
Khan, the star of the megahit “Dangal” (2016), and screenwriter Atul Kulkarni were coy in sharing the Indian historical settings that would be featured.
Kulkarni would only say that his screenplay was a “beautiful story about a beautiful country called India through a beautiful person called Laal Singh”.
Redo a “classic”
Khan, 57, admitted he initially put off reading Kulkarni’s script, unsure it would be possible to adapt such a ‘cult classic’.
“It’s like saying we’re doing ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ and ‘Mother India’ again. It’s not a wise thing to do,” he said, referring to two Indian classics.
“But when I heard the script, I understood that he had done it. It was an emotional experience for me. I absolutely loved it. As soon as I heard it, I wanted to do that.
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, 41, who plays Singh’s lifelong friend Rupa, based on Robin Wright’s Jenny Curran, said the plot was ‘timeless’ with a love story at its heart .
“I wondered how they would play with such an iconic film,” added Naga Chaitanya, a Telugu-speaking star of the southern “Tollywood” film industry who plays Bala, an adaptation of the shrimp fishing buddy of Gump, Bubba.
“But the way they crafted the film for Indian cinema is unique.”
Competition
Recent big-screen hits are not from Bollywood in Hindi but are in other Indian languages, such as the action movies “Pushpa”, “KGF: Chapter 2” and “RRR”.
“RRR,” released in March, grossed $87 million domestically, while “KGF: Chapter 2,” which debuted a few weeks later, grossed $106 million, the agency said. AFP media analyst Karan Taurani of Mumbai-based Elara Capital.
Action movie ‘Shamshera’, released on July 22 and starring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, has so far grossed just $5.6 million, dashing hopes it will attract the audience towards Hindi cinema.
A rare Bollywood hit this year was the horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” released on May 20 and starring rising star Kartik Aryan, which has grossed $24 million so far.
Now all eyes are on ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and the family comedy-drama ‘Raksha Bandhan’ starring Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar – which is also out on Thursday.
Taurani estimates that “Laal Singh Chaddha” will gross $19 million, below Khan’s per-film average of $35 million.
Khan, who co-produced ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, believes Bollywood hasn’t lost its mojo, blaming the early release of movies on streaming services for falling box office receipts.
“I think maybe we – including myself in that – as Hindi filmmakers have to … also choose topics that are relevant to a wider audience, as opposed to topics that are relevant to a narrower audience,” he said. he declared.
