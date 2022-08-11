“Make sure we get paid” – The Hollywood Reporter

In 2015, David Zaslav compared the industry-wide scramble for scripted television to a kids’ football game – all the players huddled around the ball, while the rest of the field is wide open. “It’s crowded, it’s quite expensive, and it’s becoming more and more movie-like,” the Discovery CEO said, explaining why his management team wouldn’t join the Peak TV fray.

Fast forward to 2022, and Zaslav, as CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, runs a scripted powerhouse and is betting on movies as a key content engine. But he, along with CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, always swears to zag where the industry zigzags. “We have no intention of being beholden to anyone in particular or to any specific business model,” Zaslav said in an Aug. 4 earnings call. “Simply put: we are open for business.”

As Zaslav detailed, that plan includes setting a measured target for streaming subscribers, returning to a focus on theatrical releases, and even declaring openness to licensing content to some thirds. The strategy positions streaming as one of many segments of a multi-faceted media company, unlike Netflix’s all-in-one model, while fueling the company’s plan to raise $3 billion in funding. savings. “The reality is that’s what Warner needs to do given its financial situation,” says analyst Rich Greenfield, who runs LightShed Partners. “What Warner will do in the future, if they can get out of debt, time will tell.”

As it stands, Warner Bros. Discovery has only been a merged company for about four months. In its first report as a combined entity, the conglomerate reported second-quarter revenue of $9.8 billion and a loss of $3.4 billion, as well as gross debt of $53 billion. of dollars. (In contrast, Netflix’s gross debt at the end of its second quarter was $14.3 billion, despite having no merger-related debt, alongside revenue of $7.97 billion. dollar.)

Working in this financial situation, Zaslav and his team are reversing the strategy of his predecessor, former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who doubled down on streaming by releasing the studio’s entire 2021 movie slate on HBO Max at the same time. than theatrical releases amid the COVID pandemic. using bat girl As the latest example, Zaslav said his team analyzed the results of that first streaming experiment, but were unable to come up with a business case and financial rationale for the strategy.

Source: Warner Bros. repositories. Discovery

“We have a different take on the wisdom of direct-to-streaming movies and have taken aggressive steps to correct the previous strategy,” Zaslav said. “We will fully embrace the theater as we believe it creates interest and demand.” As films move from theaters to streaming and elsewhere, “their overall value is high, high, high,” he boasted, citing recent examples such as Elvis and The Batman.

Other cuts followed similar cost-cutting measures, including the removal of the animated feature. Scoob! : The holiday hauntthe exclusion of wonder twinsanother DC movie in development and the removal of JJ Abrams’ big-budget streaming series Demimonde.

The first theatrical model marks a return to Hollywood’s traditional approach of optimizing content distribution and maximizing revenue through various platforms, while also serving as counter-programming to all the industry giants who have put all their eggs in the streaming basket. As part of Zaslav’s plan, Warner Bros. Discovery will create a subscription-based streaming platform combining HBO Max and Discovery+ content, slated to launch in the summer of 2023, with plans to launch a free, ad-supported service later.

On this platform, the company will continue to spend on programming, but at a more measured pace than its competitors. Zaslav highlights HBO Max (and praises the upcoming launch of game of thrones prequel Dragon House) as the centerpiece of the platform, while maintaining important brands on the Discovery+ channel, including a new cooking game show from Guy Fieri. WBD has set a lower streaming subscriber growth target of 130 million by 2025 for its planned platform combining HBO Max and Discovery+ than, say, Disney, which has forecast 230 million to 260 million subscribers Disney+ by 2024.

“We are not looking to recover all the submarines. We want to make sure we get paid,” Zaslav said.

While that may reassure investors who were wary of subscriber downturns amid high spending on content on other platforms, Greenfield sees it as a company “lowering its ambitions,” marking a short-term victory for Netflix and others who can afford to continue investing.

The Warner Bros. team Discovery doesn’t like the content it produces either, as Zaslav said the company will happily sell it to the highest bidder, unlike rivals who have increasingly kept their content to themselves. and their streaming services. “What is essential for us, we will keep exclusively,” he said, apparently speaking about the company’s original content as well as its major franchises, such as Harry Potter. But content that “could be non-exclusive and have no impact on us, we want to monetize it to generate economic value.”

Overall, this approach to streaming is “pragmatic in every way imaginable,” says Moody’s analyst Neil Begley, adding that Zaslav still protects the company’s biggest brands, while using them to help finance new offers. “They need that cash flow to fund the transition of their content distribution” to various platforms.

And with the financial situation of Warner Bros. Discovery, which is particularly dependent on its legacy television business, a more cautious push toward streaming is needed, MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman explained in a report. Citing the decline in the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization forecast for 2023 of more than $12 billion, from $14 billion previously, he said it “highlights WBD’s deep reliance on -to the profits of linear cable networks which are under increasing pressure in a context of decline”. pay-TV ecosystem. All of this doubles as Zaslav’s cash flow first strategy, a profit measure showing the ability to fund operations without external financing.

The question is: will it work?

It may be too early to tell, Begley says. However, the conglomerate has an experienced management team and assets in place that should help the team build another top competitive streaming platform, despite financial headwinds, the analyst notes.

For now, Cowen analyst Doug Creutz argued that this strategy should endear the company to those spooked by recent streaming subscriber growth challenges for Netflix and others. “Having WBD management so clearly focused on managing the business for long-term free cash flow generation will only make the stock more attractive to value investors,” Creutz wrote. in an Aug. 5 report, “particularly relative to other media names that still seem somewhat uncertain about whether revenue growth or bottom line performance is the most important metric.

This story appeared in the August 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.