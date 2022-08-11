Explaining Hollywood: How to Get a Production Accountant Job

Mark Goldstein, president and CEO of the film production services company Entertainment Partnerssays a role in Hollywood has been in high demand in recent years, and no, it can’t be filled by Anya Taylor-Joy or Daniel Kaluuya.

I get a call every day [asking] Can you help me find a production accountant? said Goldstein.

The rush for production accountants stems from two factors. The arrival of several new streaming platforms has created a thirst for new shows to fill their pipelines and fend off the competition. But the pandemic has dampened the system, shuttering many productions and forcing others to cobble together ways to film remotely. Now that filming is in full swing, pent-up demand for content has led to a shortage of trained crews. Those who manage the money are no exception.

Another factor is that many finance professionals retired during the pandemic, Goldstein said, compounding the shortage. It’s an issue that the industry is definitely facing and being challenged in a big way, he said.

Opportunities therefore abound for people with an interest and aptitude for budgets and filmmaking. And the good news is that you don’t have to be a CPA to get into this lucrative job.

For advice on how to start a career as a production accountant, The Times spoke with Goldstein; Aaron Williams, Senior Vice President of Production Finance at MRC Entertainment; Paul Steinkesenior vice president of production of finance at Walt Disney Studios; Hilaire Wagner, senior vice president of production finance at CBS Studios; and Melissa Linger, senior vice president of production finance at NBCUniversals TV Studios. Here are some of their ideas.

Who becomes a production accountant?

I can’t stress enough the need for strong production accountants in our industry, Williams said. In addition to long-term career opportunities, production accountants also receive competitive salaries, benefits, and non-traditional working conditions that now allow some accountants to work remotely or travel internationally.

A common misconception in the industry is that to be a production accountant you have to come from the accounting industry.

That’s not true, according to some of the top finance professionals interviewed by The Times.

It’s really different, Goldstein said. The CPAs of the world deal with generally accepted accounting principles. The on-set production accountant only manages the related budget and expenses.

Production accountants come from diverse backgrounds and enter the field with diverse skill sets, Lintinger said. You could have a degree in accounting and finance, or you could have a liberal arts degree, Steinke said.

Often those roles are filled by people fresh out of high school or college who love the entertainment industry, the pros said. All you need is a penchant for business and finance.

Production accounting is a fulfilling path for those with analytical skills and, equally important, a passion for collaboration, leadership and problem solving, Lintinger said. You will never be bored.

How to start?

Typically, your first six months will involve observing and learning the ropes as a clerk, also known as a third bookkeeper..

You learn production in that first role, Steinke said. It is a critical role.

Duties include filing, handling mail, checking expense reports, and learning about the digital technology used on the finance side of Hollywood.

Learning the inner workings of each department on a film set is an important foundation for a production accountant.

By simply processing a purchase order and attaching it to an invoice, you learn what this service is buying, selling and renting, Steinke said. It all goes through your head.

Like many roles in Hollywood, entry-level opportunities on productions often come from networking.

But given the shortage of teams, studios such as Walt Disney, service companies such as Entertainment Partners and the California Film Commission have devoted resources to training a new generation of show business accountants.

The California Film Commission will launch production accountant training as part of its Career Path Program in autumn. The course aims to prepare entry-level workers from underserved communities for careers in production.

Entertainment Partners Launch its own academy at the start of the pandemic. It includes courses that teach basic accounting principles and an introduction to the various skills needed, including how to budget and plan movies.

Goldstein said they created the training program early on because they saw the need to attract people to the industry.

Walt Disney Internship Program also offers similar opportunities. The studio will work with the Georgia Film Academy in Atlanta, diversity and inclusion organizations, and local colleges and universities.

What are the career paths?

After paying your dues as third accounting assistantyou can become a second bookkeeper, who is responsible for day-to-day purchase orders and invoices. Second assistant accountants also work with production accounting systems and begin to learn how to manage production costs.

The next step is first accounting assistant, that tracks and manages day-to-day expenses such as labor, petty cash, and per diems, while also handling vendor costs, such as materials, locations, and milestones.

One step up the ladder is the production key accountantand this is where you start managing the budget, keeping financial records, and ensuring that all production will arrive on time and within budget.

This is a managerial position that oversees the first, second and third assistant accountants. The Key Production Accountant works directly with the Director and Producers, reporting to them daily on how production expenses compare to budget, what shoots may have gone over budget, and how to correct these variances to ensure costs are in line with forecasts.

And if there are several locations for the production, for example, filming in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta at the same time, there is often a manufacturing controller to manage separate accounting teams.

A production accountant could eventually go to work in a studio as Finance director, who is responsible for several projects in production simultaneously. Executives oversee key production accountants, ensuring they manage their shows’ finances properly.

A Vice President of Production Finance is responsible for several salons, as well as all financial executives working in the division. Production finance manager would work with all studio executives.

What’s really exciting right now is that there’s so much production…they constantly need experienced people, Goldstein said. So you can accelerate your career much faster than two or three years ago.

You can also move to other regions, Steinke said.

Many former production accountants have held important positions within our industry, becoming successful producers and even production managers at major studios, Williams said.

It’s a great training ground for line producers, who handle the day-to-day operations of a production, Lintinger said. Production accounting is a great way to get into production and is a stepping stone to learning more about the inner workings of production, she said.

Others were able to move into directing and other creative roles.

How do you earn money? (And what kind of money?)

Today, salaries for production accountants are at an all-time high, Williams said, which is warranted not just because of the high demand but also given the ever-increasing complexities. [of the job]almost always involving tax subsidies, enhanced studio reporting and the increased risk of fraud in today’s environment.

Salaries for production accountants can range from around $70,000 to $500,000 a year, depending on the size of the budget, as well as the size, location and type of production, according to Williams.

But pay comes with a trade-off: the long hours common in the entertainment industry. Film and television crews can work 12 to 14 hours a day, or even more.

Typically, assistants who support production accountants start at around $1,000 a week and can earn up to $3,000 a week, according to Wagner.

Those who work on site tend to be paid more.

How is this career different from what it was 10 or 25 years ago?

A big difference is the impact that tax incentives have had on production. With all the offers of discounts, grants, and credits encouraging filmmakers to bring their shoots to different locations, shows are now being shot around the world wherever it makes sense for the script and the budget.

This means that production accountants should also familiarize themselves with the implications of these incentives. The production accounting team usually travels with the production.

The career is constantly evolving, Steinke said. You have to learn about hiring practices, taxation, how to work in that particular country.

What are the good tips?

If you want to step into Hollywood’s financial world, now is the time to do it, Goldstein said.

Start by taking a course in production accounting or budgeting, he suggested.

But just because being a production accountant is a numbers-driven job doesn’t mean interpersonal skills aren’t important.

In fact, working closely with colleagues and developing relationships is how you learn the trade, progress through a career as a production accountant, and eventually move on to other career opportunities in the film and television industry. television, he said.

The first job production accountants will get will be an entry-level position, where they will have to wear many hats on the team.

Being willing to step up, show a genuine interest in learning, complete tasks effectively, solve problems and work collaboratively will help bring value to the accounting team, Goldstein said.

This will help you move up the ladder.

It’s important to remember that the more you work and the more people you work with, the more you will learn, he said.