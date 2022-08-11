Entertainment
Spotify Tickets rollout lets viewers buy passes to live concerts
TechCrunch’s top 3
Eliminate the middle ticket seller: Move Ticketmaster and Eventbrite, Spotify has a new website that sells some live music tickets directly to account holders, Ivan writing.
Already a hell of a race: We weren’t sure exactly how long it would take for a company to reach $100 million in annual recurring revenue, but if you’re cloud security company Wiz and it only takes 18 months to reach that milestone, we pay attention to it. Ron see you.
Nikola’s new CEO: Electric truck maker Nikola has found its next CEO in current chairman Michael Lohscheller, who will take office on January 1 after the retirement of Mark Russells, Jaclyn writing. The company has had some difficulties, so keep an eye on this one for yourself.
Startups and VCs
QED Investors, an American fintech-focused venture capital firm, has makes its first African investment. The company has rolled out a rumored $50 million in TeamApt, a Nigerian fintech that provides corporate payments and banking platforms, take reports.
Looks like the LongHash companies are on a roll, Jacqueline reports, as he launches his second fund, weighing 100 million dollars. The company invests in startups that support Web3 infrastructure. The second fund is much larger than the first, which was $15 million.
How to Lead a Downsizing: Planning, Executing, and Tracking
It’s hard to argue with “measure twice and reduce once”, especially when it comes to laying off employees.
Few managers have overseen a reduction in strength, which is why Nigel Morris, co-founder and managing partner of QED Investors, shared a five-page document with the CEOs of his portfolio companies to offer advice.
“We broke the process down into three parts: planning, executing, and tracking,” he wrote in a TC+ article that condenses the advice he gives to the founders he works with.
“The inevitable reality is that while you should conduct RIFs in an organized manner based on sound business logic, there is still an overriding need to deliver the message with empathy and respect.”
Big Tech inc.
Jagmeet wins the Big Tech title of the day for its history, Snapchat+ is coming to India and costs just 62 cents. The social media channel joins others in launching a paid version in India at a fraction of the cost it charges globally. Meanwhile, pot holder brings us more news from India as the country puts some guidelines in place for more transparency in lending applications and consumer control.
brian continues to be our Samsung guru with more from the electronics giant, including the new version of Galaxy Budsthe latest additions to the Galaxy Watch and a look at the new foldable products coming out later this month.
The next time you walk into Whole Foods stick out your palm. lauren reports that Amazon is expanding its palm swipe payment technology at 65 other locations. Grocery tech is a hot topic these days, so pay attention to TechCrunch+’s love for the industry this week.
Again, we had a number of stories from yesterday that still seem to be on readers’ minds, so let’s dive deeper into a few: Elon Musk was having a good day. SpaceXs Starship reaches a major milestone, Aria written, but Rebecca reports Musk sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla stock, maybe because that $44 billion check to Twitter is going to bite. In the meantime, there have been layoffs for Microsoft, i robot and Hoot Suite. And Coinbases revenue were as expected, Jacqueline, alexanderand Anita write.
