Bollywood Movies That Collapsed and Lost Over Rs 70 Crore

Bollywood is an industry that believes in all things extravagant (well, mostly). From the costumes to the sets, everything screams grandeur. What’s interesting is that although an insane amount of money is spent to make a movie, it’s not reciprocated in the same way – either with box office receipts or with audience reactions.

Here are four Bollywood films that have spent big bucks to make the movie, but box office collections have proven otherwise. These films lost more than Rs 70 crore in soundtrack.

1. Dhaakad

While the trailer looked promising and Kangana amped up her action avatar, the movie didn’t have a dhaakad at the box office. The film was made on a budget of over Rs 85 crores and ended up grossing only Rs 2.58 crores, resulting in a loss of over Rs 78 crores.

2. Bombay Velvet

Anurag Kashyap’s super ambitious project featuring superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma failed to live up to its promised hype. The film was made on a budget of Rs 120 crores and ended up grossing only around Rs 43 crores, thus making a loss of over Rs 77 crores!

3. Samrat Prithviraj

Period drama Akshay Kumars faced massive competition from Kamal Haasans VikramName and jurassic park and unfortunately could not live up to it. According to reports, the film was made on a budget of over Rs 200 crores and ended up grossing only around Rs 90.32 crores which adds over Rs 100 crores in losses.

4.83

Despite a strong script and powerful performances from so many talented people, Ranveer Singh’s brilliantly attempted Kapil Devs biopic hit home the box office. The film was loved by the masses on OTT platforms but made on a budget of around Rs 270 crores, it ended up grossing Rs 193 crores at the box office, resulting in a loss of around Rs 77 crores.