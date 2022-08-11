Marvel Casts Disney+’s First Transgender MCU Actor





Despite calls to do better, Marvel Studios continues to innovate when it comes to better on-screen representation. The MCU is now led by a much more diverse cast in its films and streaming projects, with perhaps no better example than next year’s.Stone heart. The Disney+ series will star Dominique Thorne as the young genius, Riri Williams. Thorne will be joined byRuPaul’sdrag raceFan favorite Shea Coule, who recently joined the project. Coule marks the first non-binary actor to appear in the franchise, marking yet another broken boundary in the MCU. AndStone heartThe diverse cast of doesn’t stop there, as another name is about to claim its place in the mosaic that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel welcomes Zoe Terakas Wentworth Deadline reported that transgender and non-binary actor Zoe Terakas has joined the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart in a key role. They mark the first transgender actor to appear in the MCU on Disney+. No specific details have been confirmed as to their role. Terakas shared his reaction to the casting announcement, stating the Twitter“this one for trans guys n girls n they:” “Incredibly happy. These for trans guys and n girls are :anatomical_heart::anatomical_heart::anatomical_heart::anatomical_heart: so much love.” TheNine perfect strangers andWentworththe actor joins Zack Barack fromSpider-Man: Far From Homeas the only other openly trans actor to appear in the MCU. Earlier this year, a casting revealed thatStone heartwas looking for an actor to play a“Black, Latina, or Afro-Latina transgender character”described as “intelligent, confident and with a mystical bent and unique sense of humor.” It is unconfirmed who will play this role. Heart of Iron welcomes you Representation matters, and Marvel Studios knows it. For the past few years, the studio has been trying to diversify its cinematic universe, in an attempt to better reflect the real world. AndStone heartis a shining example of what this can accomplish. In talents like Terakas and Coule, more of the audience will finally be able to see themselves represented on screen. Marvel continues to show that they are serious about their efforts for better on-screen representation. As for who will play Terekas, anyone’s guess. Judging by their age, they will most likely be associated with Riri Willaims in some way, perhaps on the MIT campus. Stone heartis set to debut on Disney+ in fall 2023.

