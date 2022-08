BOllywood megastar Aamir Khans Hanks’ likability is tested to the limit by his new project with his Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan: a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, Hollywood’s preeminent Rorschach blot of the late 20th century. Sending Gump East Opens New Paths Of Story And Culture With The Screenwriter Atul Kulkarni exchange of golgappa for boxes of chocolate. Still, the source material was largely swallowed: the CG pen, the sappy score, the picaresque storytelling, and the philosophy of parkbench, racing with and without stirrups. Diligently replicating the strengths and weaknesses of its predecessors, the only thing it risks is a three-word Hindi Forrest Gump summary telling you everything you ever wanted to know about it. Emphasis adjustments become apparent. Unloading his frankly exhausting life story on Chandigarh’s unluckiest commuters, Khans’ main character emerges as an even taller mama’s boy than Gump, closer in spirit and relentless commentary style to Kids in the Halls. , the obnoxious precocious Gavin. When AIDS was considered as such in the last century, a possessive sugar daddy conspires to eliminate Rupa, the darling of Laals (Kareena Kapoor, bringing great warmth to the Xerox flatbed characterization) on sight. And there are more potshots to Indian militarism than expected: Laals’ ancestors fall victim to successive border disputes in a tonally jarring prologue, while our hero service elicits a few laughs, suggesting how unblinking conformism and pure dumb luck are easily confused with heroism. This version is happier to admit its (slightly peaceful) politics than the cautious, hedging original, which is kind of a positive. Some scenes work well. Racing is always fun; Khan remains extremely physically expressive. Casting the amputee friend as a reformed fundamentalist (Manav Vij) is interesting, though the editorial of the hands across the temple aisle seems watered down compared to Khans PK’s Puckish religious satire. Laal Singh Chaddha is far from the worst Hindification of a Hollywood property: it solidifies the basic skill Chandan demonstrated in Secret Superstar without achieving the real magic that the previous film conjured from worn material. Few could blame Khan for playing it safe against new personal attacks and weaponized hashtags. But his best films took positions of all kinds; here he runs a little scared. Laal Singh Chaddha hits theaters August 12

