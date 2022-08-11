West Hollywood school principal gets probation





A former West Hollywood private school principal is the latest person convicted in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal that has ensnared Hollywood stars and business leaders. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani on Tuesday sentenced Igor Dvorskiy, 56, of Sherman Oaks, Calif., to one year of supervised release, including three months of house arrest, and ordered him to confiscate $149,540 from the federal court in Boston. Dvorskiy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering in November 2019. He worked with the government in its investigation into the scandal which saw the likes of Full House star Lori Laughlin and Oscar-nominated Felicity Huffman see prison sentences and heavy fines. Dvorskiy accepted bribes, typically $10,000 per student, to groom their SAT and ACT exams at his private elementary and high school, according to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office. The scam would implicate a co-conspirator, usually Mark Riddell, to be the invigilator of exams taken by clients of William Rick Singer, the main force behind the college admissions scandal, but would then fix the answers before submitting the exams to the College Board for grading. High scores on the ACT and SAT could help students get into better schools. Co-conspirator Riddell was himself sentenced in April to four months in prison and two years of probation in addition to a $1,000 fine and ordered to confiscate $233,449. The boss of the whole scam, Singer, has been charged with conspiracy to racketeer, conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of justice. He pleaded guilty in March 2019 and is due to be sentenced in federal court in Boston on November 16. BOSTON, MA- March 23, 2019: ‘Varsity Blues’ defendant, Gordon Ernst, 52 former head coach of the men’s and women’s tennis teams at Georgetown University until 2017 leaves federal court on March 23, 2019 (Photo by staff by Faith Ninivaggi/Boston Herald/Media News Group)

Actress Lori Loughlin arrives in federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, for her Varsity Blues case. (AP file photo.)

BOSTON, MA- NOVEMBER 15, 2019: Accompanied by his lawyers, former director of an elite private tennis academy in Texas, Martin Fox (center) arrives at the Moakley Federal Courthouse to change his guilty plea in the college admissions scandal on November 15, 2019 (Staff Photo by Faith Ninivaggi/ Boston Herald/ Media News Group)

BOSTON, MA- MARCH 23, 2019: William Ferguson, 48 (middle), former Wake Forest University volleyball coach, leaves federal court on March 23, 2019 (Staff Photo by Faith Ninivaggi/Boston Herald/ Media News Group)

BOSTON, MA – MAY 13: Actress Felicity Huffman walks into the Moakley Federal Courthouse where she is expected to plead guilty to charges related to the ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ college admissions cheating scandal on May 13, 2019 in Boston , Massachusetts. (Staff Photo by Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA- MARCH 23, 2019: ‘Varsity Blues’ defendant, Jovan Vavic, 57 (middle) former water polo coach at the University of Southern California leaves federal court. March 23, 2019 (Staff Photo by Faith Ninivaggi/Boston Herald/Media News Group)

BOSTON, MA- MARCH 23, 2019: ‘Varsity Blues’ defendant, Gordon Ernst, 52 (left) former head coach of the Georgetown University men’s and women’s tennis teams until 2017 leaves federal court on March 23 March 2019 (Staff Photo by Faith Ninivaggi/Boston Herald/Media News Group)

BOSTON, MA- March 23, 2019: ‘Varsity Blues’ defendant, Jovan Vavic, 57 former water polo coach at the University of Southern California arrives in federal court. March 23, 2019 (Staff Photo by Faith Ninivaggi/Boston Herald/Media News Group)

