Prey Monster Actor: The Predator is 6’8 Basketball Star Dane DiLiegro





Dan Trachtenberg’s “Predator” prequel, “Prey,” has dominated social media buzz since its Aug. 5 debut on Hulu, and the action-horror flick has since become the biggest original movie launch ever. or the streamer’s television history. The film made instant stars of Amber Midthunder and Dakota Beavers. But what about Dane DiLiegro? If you don’t know his name, you certainly know his work in “Prey,” given that he’s the man under all that Predator makeup and prosthetics. “I was told to bring a balletic slenderness to this creature,” DiLiegro recently said. The New York Times to become the Predator. “The #1 word the director used was ‘savage’.” DiLiegro is 6ft 8½in and before playing creatures in Hollywood he played basketball, first at the University of New Hampshire and then for eight years professionally in Europe. His road to acting began when he answered an ad in his hometown of Boston to be an extra in a movie. “I ended up standing on set all day talking to the stunt coordinator,” DiLiegro said, adding that it was the stunt coordinator who first told him, “Man, you gotta be in monster movies.” DiLiegro’s first gig was starring in a Korean series for Netflix called “Sweet Home,” where he played “a door-sized mutated human who smashes through walls, chases people, and crushes them.” “I had to wear this foam latex catsuit that weighed 80 pounds,” DiLiegro said. “My feet were four inches off the ground and my toes were sticking out four inches. I weighed 320 pounds with this costume on, and the foam latex is a sponge, so the weight increased as the day went on. I had never played before. Ok, in summer camp, I think I did acting but it was, like, an elective. DiLiegro would go on to play a creature in “American Horror Story,” then take on the role of the Predator in “Prey.” He currently lives in West Hollywood and told The temperature he studies the work of creature master Doug Jones, best known for playing monsters in Guillermo del Toro projects such as “Hellboy” and “Pan’s Labyrinth.” “People don’t realize there’s a lot of nuance to playing a monster,” DiLiegro said. “With every movement, your body tells a story. One day, I also hope to play a human. “Prey” is now streaming on Hulu.

