Amanda Seyfried talks about the pressure of nude scenes as a young actress in Hollywood and why she feels more respected now





Present in Hollywood since her teenage years, Amanda Seyfried has played several memorable roles throughout her career. But starting at an early age led to industry pressures as a young and impressionable newcomer to entertainment, including Seyfried having a notable fashion faux pas on the red carpet. The Oscar nominee addressed those pitfalls when talking about the pressure of doing nude scenes as a young actress, and now The stall star opened up about why she feels respected two decades into her career. Of course, nudity and young actresses are nothing new to Hollywood. While many of Amanda Seyfried’s early roles ruled out showing her body, there were one or two roles that required her to do nude scenes. Seyfriend admitted Net to wear (opens in a new tab) that she didn’t have much control over her body on set. While she was uncomfortable in her underwear, the mean girls alum didn’t want to rock the boat. As she said: Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let this happen? Oh, I know why: I was 19 and didn’t want to upset anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. That is why. Thinking about his future in Hollywood made him afraid to speak. When Amanda Seyfried was starting out in film and TV, there was no #MeToo to express her unease about nudity. Talking could have ruined her career before it started with Hollywood insiders calling her difficult. She chose to preserve rather than complain at the time. Fortunately, the entertainment industry has evolved since then. There are now intimacy coordinators on the sets to make sure everyone is comfortable. Seyfried’s career has grown since then with notable roles and accolades to his name. But those accolades have nothing to do with the respect she now feels in her thirties as a Hollywood actress. The actress explained: There is a level of respect that I have never felt so fully around me. It has nothing to do with a level of fame, recognition or critical acclaim. Anyway, it’s not because of Mank, it’s not because of The Dropout, it’s not because of having seen my films. I’m respected because I’m 36 and I know who I am. After two decades of acting, it seemed the 36-year-old actress wasn’t caught in the trappings of Hollywood. Amanda Seyfried is more confident as a person than in her career. The same nude scene wouldn’t have gone away now as it evolved from the people-pleasing 19-year-old ingenue. The star isn’t hung up on fame and success, as she’s super happy not to be too famous in Hollywood as she’s more on the job. As his profile now rises, Seyfried suffered career setbacks after playing ditzy Plastics member Karen Smith in mean girls. She didn’t want to be typecast as the pretty blonde, so she chose HBO’s polygamy drama Great love. Seyfried has gained considerable notoriety in recent years. She earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for the biopic Lack in 2021 before scoring a nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy for playing former prodigy Elizabeth Holmes on Hulu’s The stall to go along with the rest of the accolades she received for the role. She faces stiff competition from fellow Emmy nominees like Sarah Paulson and Toni Colette. Seyfried will next appear in the Apple TV+ anthology series The crowded room. While the actress doesn’t have any upcoming movie projects, you can check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 Movie Schedule to see what’s coming out for the rest of the year.

