Accusations against American actor Armie Hammer will be explored in a new series





A series of allegations against actor Armie Hammer are set to be examined in a new documentary series.

The three-part Discovery+ series, titled House Of Hammer, will also delve into the history of America’s wealthy family.

Hammers’ career has been in a tailspin since a series of damaging accusations emerged over explicit messages he allegedly sent on social media. A shocking Hollywood scandal tears apart the perfect facade of the Hammer family. The dark secrets of the family are finally revealed in #HouseofHammercome #discoverymore September 2nd. pic.twitter.com/wddGuo6Elg discovery+ (@discoveryplus) August 10, 2022 In March 2021, the 35-year-old actor was also charged with rape by a woman in Los Angeles. Police are investigating the allegation. A House Of Hammer trailer, shared on Wednesday, shows on-camera interviews with two of Hammers’ alleged victims in which they detail some of their alleged abuse. Voice memos and text messages allegedly sent by the actor are also featured in the clip. In a voice note, Hammer allegedly said: My bet was going to involve showing up at your house and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every hole in your body until I had some. finished with you. A screenshot of a text message, which was also said to be from the actor, indicates that he is 100% a cannibal. Hammer previously played the Winklevoss twins on The Social Network and starred alongside Timothee Chalamet in the acclaimed drama Call Me By Your Name (BBC/PA)

The documentary was produced by Hammers’ aunt, Casey Hammer. I’m about to reveal the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family, she says in the trailer. Following the initial controversy, Hammer stepped down from his starring role opposite Jennifer Lopez in the comedy film Shotgun Wedding and was replaced by Miles Teller in the television series The Offer, a drama about the making of The Godfather. He previously played the Winklevoss twins on The Social Network and starred opposite Timothee Chalamet in the acclaimed drama Call Me By Your Name. He married American television personality Elizabeth Chambers in May 2010 and the couple share two children.

