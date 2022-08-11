Hamilton team protest after church production adds Christian themes





Lawyers for the creators of Hamilton, the record-breaking musical that remains a worldwide draw seven years after its Broadway debut, have protested after a church in Texas set up an unauthorized production over the weekend. Church artists changed some lyrics and introduced Christian themes that were not part of the original. A pastor at The Door McAllen, a nondenominational Christian church in McAllen, Texas, near the Mexican border, claimed sunday that the Hamilton team had given the church a license to perform their version of the musical on Saturday and Sunday. But after the church posted footage of the production online, they were immediately contacted by a Hamilton attorney, who asked them to take it down, the pastor said. The church complied and gave us the green light to continue on Sunday, the pastor said. We are very grateful to the Hamilton team, he said. Thank you so much for entrusting us with such an amazing, amazing piece, amen.

But Shane Marshall Brown, a spokesperson for Hamilton, said in a statement that the team behind the musical does not grant amateur or professional licenses, and did not do so for the church. Lawyers representing Hamilton sent him a cease and desist notice after learning about the production, he said.

The Hamilton team were further disturbed by a sermon at the end of the church production in which a man said that God could help people in their struggles, list homosexuality alongside broken marriages, drugs and alcohol. Mr Brown said Hamilton officials were unaware of the lyric or sermon changes when they allowed the Saturday show to continue. The staging of the unauthorized performance at the church was reported by OnStage Blog. After the church responded to the cease and desist letter, the Hamilton team said they could go ahead with another performance provided it was not livestreamed or recorded, that videos and photos from the production would not be released, and that the church would not put on any more productions, Brown said. He added that this limited permission was offered without prejudice. Hamilton’s team will discuss the unauthorized production in the coming days with affected parties after verifying reports, Mr Brown said. The Hamilton family represents tolerance, compassion, inclusivity and certainly LGBTQ+ rights, Mr Brown said. We are in the process of reviewing unauthorized changes to the script to determine what action to take.

The Door McAllen did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. Roman Gutierrez, the church’s senior pastor, said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News that his church is not anti-LGBTQ and that everyone is always welcome.

Clips obtained and published on Twitter by Hemant Mehta, a writer, showed off several of the rewritten lyrics. Mr Mehta, who is based near Chicago, said in an interview that he did not attend the play and the clips were sent to him by someone who wished to remain anonymous. In the song Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story, the lyrics I help raise hundreds of children / I watch them grow became: I introduce Jesus to hundreds of children as they grow up. In That would be enough, the original lyrics are: But I’m not afraid / I know who I married / As long as you come home at the end of the day / That would be enough. It was amended to: But I’m not afraid / My hope is in Jesus / If you could give him a chance today / That would be enough. A scene in which Alexander Hamilton repents of his sins and accepts Jesus Christ as his lord and saviour, which was not in the original, was added. If a local theater did exactly what it did, without the gospel message at the end and without the Christian conversion parts of the show, there would be no conversation about whether it’s OK, a said Mr. Mehta. Of course, that wouldn’t be OK.

Other lyrics were changed to put the production on a more church-friendly footing, including removing most of the profanity and a reference to sexual intercourse. The well-known opening line, which refers to Hamilton as a bastard, orphan, son of a bitch, was changed to villain, orphan, son of a whore.

The church removed clips from the performance of his YouTube channelwhich had less than 4,000 subscribers and a few hundred views on most of its videos. US copyright law grants churches an exemption which allows them to perform copyrighted music during church services. The exemption does not extend to public performances outside the services. It’s stealing the creative geniuses of the people who made the original, Mr. Mehta said. It’s not something you put together overnight, which means a lot of people must have been aware of what they were trying to do for months in advance.

