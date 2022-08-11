Aamir Khan and Bollywood have a lot more to apologize for

Actor Aamir Khan apologizes ahead of film release Laal Singh Chaddha, is neither here nor there. He said: Whether I hurt someone by any means, I regret it. I don’t want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn’t want to watch the movie, I would respect their sentiment.

What is it about ?

The call for a boycott on social media isn’t really about the film, which may well succeed, given Khan’s undoubted talents. The problem is that these excuses are not enough and in any case Aamir Khan and Bollywood are serial offenders when it comes to hurting Indian or Hindu feelings.

The apology is believed to relate to his statement in 2015, when a motivated campaign of intolerance was launched by critics of Narendra Modis. Khan said at a public event that his wife, Kiran Rao, asked him whether they should leave India given the growing intolerance in the country.

But a little later, seeing the social media backlash, he recanted and said he never said he would leave the country or that the country was intolerant. He was born here and will die here. What he didn’t add was that most of his film career and wealth was built on the money his largely Hindu audience spent watching his films. He’s not going to leave India when there’s a lot of money to be made here.

A more problematic issue is Khan’s decision to be friends with India’s enemies and his refusal to recognize his friends.

In 2017, he met Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Islamist President of Turkey and secretive and indomitable Hinduphobe. Two years ago, Erdogan’s wife Emine posted photos of Khans meeting her in Turkey, after the actor decided to finish his film, Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey. Emine tweeted: I had the great pleasure of meeting @Amir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to hear that Aamir decided to complete the shooting of his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha in different parts of Turkey. I can’t wait!

Opposition to the film began here, when Khan chose to break bread with Indian bait like Erdogan and his wife.

But suppose he had to meet these haters of India because he chose Turkey to film his remake of the Hollywood blockbuster. Forrest Gump.

But he, along with fellow Bollywood Khans Salman and Shahrukh, skipped an invitation to meet then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Mumbai in January 2018. Israel is one of Israel’s closest friends. India, but the Khans chose to avoid the encounter where other Bollywood stars were present.

One can only assume that Aamir Khan (and the other two Khans) chose his Muslim identity over his Indian identity by choosing to meet Erdogan, the India lover and half-enemy, and failing to attend to a meeting with a true friend.

As for Bollywood’s subtle Hinduphobia, I’ve written about it many times, and the mute response to Vivek Agnihotris’ Kashmir Genocide film, The Kashmir Filestells his own story.

Here is what I wrote following the film Agnihotris in swarajyawhere I cited some obvious examples of covert Bollywood Hinduphobia.

In Aamir Khans Pack, an extra-terrestrial being, played by Khan, lands in India and loses his remote control which will allow him to return to his home planet. In pursuit of this remote, he is told that only God can help him, and someone tells him that Ganesha is God. He buys a Ganesha murti to help him acquire the remote, but nothing happens. Then he lands in a play where he confronts an actor playing Lord Shiva to get him his remote, but then chases him everywhere. Shiva doesn’t know how to handle this alien. The audience laughs, but at the cost of showing Lord Shiva cowering under a chair when Khan pursues him. (Read Madhu Kishwars in-depth review on Pk here).

In 3 idiots, again with Aamir in the lead, he is presented as a Ladakhi Buddhist with a scientific temperament who is into engineering because he wants to invent things, but his Hindu friend is there for a career, and a Muslim only for honor his parents’ wishes when he really wants to be a photographer. In the film, some Hindu students are shown wearing rings and doing puja in order to get good grades in exams, and others are shown giving milk to snakes or making promises to God not to not look at women with lustful eyes.

“The Muslim student family is generous in allowing him to make his own career choices when he tells them the truth that he does not want to become an engineer. Only the Hindu is shown in a negative light as he gives up his lucky rings and its puja.focus only on intensive study.

Why should only a Hindu tradition be portrayed as backward, while Bollywood shows Muslim superstition with respect and belief?

Bollywood’s tendency to introduce subtle Islamic themes dates back to the first two decades of independence. In Baiju Bawrafor example, a song sung by Mohammed Rafi makes an offhand reference to destroyed temples (O Duniya ke Rakhwale), where a line towards the end says Mandir girta phir ban jaata, dil ko kaun sambhale?

“Now there’s nothing wrong with saying that love is more important than a temple (and the movie also has a great song with a Hindu theme Man Tarpat Hari Darshan Ko Aaj), but indirectly the O Duniya ke Rakhwale song suggests that the fall of a temple is something that was the norm during iconoclastic Islamic rule, the period in which this film is set means little.

In Naya Daour, which has Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) in the lead, the hero (Shankar) is sometimes shown wearing a skull cap, and is quite laid back and irreligious (although his beloved is shown as devout). In Amitabh Bachchans Deewarhe refuses to go to a temple, but readily believes that a Muslim dockworker is claiming that his Billa No. 786, a number that Muslims hold dear, is somehow a lucky lifeline.

“In most of his angry young man routines, Bachchan is shown ranting against Hindu gods, but never the god of another religion, even when playing a Muslim. No Muslims or Christians in any film Indian is shown ranting against religion which indirectly sends the message that only Hinduism is worth denigrating Much of this doesn’t irritate many Hindus as they don’t Not too serious a matter of faith, especially when done through humor But the subliminal message is that Hinduism can be nothing more than a joke.

For Bollywood, every terrorism is a joke. In featured Shah Rukh Khan Hand Hoon Na, the villain is an unlikely Hindu terrorist from southern India called Raghavan, who will stop at nothing to prevent a prisoner exchange between India and Pakistan planned by a Sikh general, whose daughter is kidnapped by the villain. Raghavans grouse against prisoner exchange is that his son was killed by jihadist forces in Kashmir.

“In Sholay, the city of Ramnagar, which is besieged by the dacoit Gabbar, loses its temper when men of Gabbars kill a young man. As the city wants to surrender, the Muslim man (played by AK Hangal) who lost his son is shown to give them courage. Nothing to say, but the message is clear.

Even when reporting on the history of Hindu ethnic cleansing in Kashmir, the Bollywood version downplays the Islamic angle of the violence and instead casts it as a human tragedy that is less than believable. In 2020, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, directed shikarawhich tells a story of love and loss against the backdrop of the Kashmir genocide.

“In this film, the main roles are all played by Muslims, and the main protagonist of the film, Shiv Kumar Dhar, a Pandit from Kashmiri, falls in love with a medical student Shanti Sapru. Their marriage, facilitated by Lateef Lone, a mentor to Dhar, is shown to have been frequented by Hindus and Muslims living in harmony in the Valley. Lone then falls in love with friend Shantis Arti (shades of love jihad here?). The balancing of the political monkey begins when Lateef’s father, a local politician, is shown as being attacked by the police at the behest of the central government.

Even though shikara was based on Rahul Panditas’ book on the Kashmir Hindu Genocide, Our moon has blood clots, the film bombed the box office as it attempted to circumvent the predominantly religious nature of the violence against Hindus. It’s here that #TheKashmirFiles scores. He does not hide the fact that the ethnic cleansing was the result of Islamist forces seeking to drive Hindus out of the valley. At one point this became evident during the last phase of filming the films in the valley, where a a fatwa was issued against him. Luckily, filming for the movie was almost done by this point.

The cold reception #TheKashmirFiles of the left-liberal ecosystem, something commented even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 15, should have been anticipated because showing Hindus as victims is a strict no-no for this lobby. We had more than a whiff of it when the ecosystem made the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Muslim victimization in India while the law was about accelerating citizenship for oppressed minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the Pakistan.

“The fact that Muslims have murdered, raped and intimidated Hindus and other minorities in all three countries is simply unacceptable as the narrative of India’s leftist liberal cabal. And Bollywood too. Until now.

Hopefully, if the proposed boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha, actually takes place, Bollywood will stop being Hinduphobic. But it’s a tall order.