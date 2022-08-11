From Jim Carrey to Ant Anstead – Hollywood Life

Entertainment
Rene Zellweger is one of the most famous actresses in the world, although the star is quite a private person. The 53-year-old Texas native landed on everyone’s radar when she starred in cult classics such as Dazed and confused and reality hurts. Soon she was starring in such big box office hits like Jerry Maguire, Bridget Jones Diary and Chicago. World fame followed with her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Cold Mountain in 2003. Sixteen years later, she cemented her name as one of Hollywood’s top stars when she won the Oscar. for best actress in Judyplay icon Judy Garland.
However, with the tendency to shun the spotlight, Renee often keeps her love life to herself, even though she has dated high profile in-laws. Keep reading to learn all about the Hollywood men Renee has dated, below.
jim carrey
Renee met the comedian and praised actor jim carrey on the set of their film Me, myself and Irene in 1999 and their ensuing romance surprised the actress a bit. I liked it a lot, but you’re not going [to the set] for the love connection, she said CNN in 2000. And then I went home and went, God, I miss him. Jim felt the same, as he said HEY at that time she thinks having fun is renting a U-Haul and taking furniture to Texas and I love it.
Although the pair were just objects for about a year, the relationship was clearly dear to the sonic the hedgehog actor. She was definitely special to me, very special, I think she’s adorable, Jim revealed on The Howard Stern Show in 2020. Regarding regrets about the breakup, Jim added, I don’t regret, I don’t have these things, but I appreciate the people who have gone through my life for the good that they have given me. brought.
Jack White
Musician/actor Jack White had a small role in the years 2003 cold mountain where he struck up a relationship with Renee. The Seven Nation Army singer was his sweetheart for almost two years. After news broke that the pair were no longer a couple, Renees’ publicist said People that the couple separated in September 2004 but remain good friends. No scandal. No new relationships.
Kenny Chesney
In 2005, Renee reportedly met the country music star Kenny Chesney at NBC’s Concert of Hope tsunami relief telethon. In a move that surprised fans of both stars, the couple tied the knot three months later on May 9, 2005. Four months later, Renee filed for divorce, citing fraud as the reason. The word cheating sparked rumors about Kenny’s sexual orientation, prompting the former couple to clarify why they chose him. Miscommunication of the purpose of their marriage initially was the sole reason for the cancellation, the couple released in a statement. René and Kenny like and respect each other and are saddened that their different goals prevent the success of this marriage.
bradley cooper
Renee ended up working with fellow Oscar winner Bradley Cooper on the film Case 39 in 2009. The couple never officially announced it was an article; however, they were repeatedly photographed together after filming. Bradley opened up about his co-star at the time, but only on a professional level, telling HEY, I can’t say enough about her. I simply love it. I [loved] come to work I love to play with her. I can learn so much from her. Renee was in the same boat, detailing on the way out, he’s a big, big actor. I just got so excited, not believing that I was going to work with him.
Doyle Bramhall II
Although they first met in college in Texas in the ’90s, Renee and her musician beau Doyle Bramhall II didn’t spark a romance until 2012. Isn’t he cute? He’s a very nice man, said Renee People in 2015. I’m very, very happy right now. Although it was Renee’s longest public relationship, the couple didn’t last, breaking up in 2019.
Anstead ant
Renee revealed the origin story of her steamy romance with her boyfriend Anstead ant in March. She opened up about the chance meeting between her and the British TV host, 42, in 2021 which ended up sparking their love for each other. While the intro was undoubtedly meet-cute, there was also a shadow of sadness, as Renee mourned the loss of her good friend and publicist. Nancy Ryderdied in June 2020 of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
As the The thing about Pam star said Bazaar for her April issue, she was thinking about how to celebrate the two nursing twin brothers named Jerome Cowan and jerald cowan who cared for Nanci before she died when she came across an HGTV show titled celebrity IOU, where a famous person honors someone in their life by renovating the person’s home. It was around Judy, Renee explained, saying she was working on her Oscar-winning role as Judy Garland at the time. Late at night, and I remember watching Property Brothers with Brad Pitt. With a spin-off in the works Celebrity IOU: Joyride hosted by Ant Renee signed up to give back to Jerome and Jerald.
Production on the new show began in June 2021, bringing together Renee and Ant for the first time, and gifting Jerome and Jerald with a pair of gorgeous classic cars. As the actress and the car enthusiast continue to go from strength to strength since the fateful encounter, Renee was asked if she thinks Nanci somehow played a role in the pairing of couples. Yeah, we’re joking about that, Renee agreed. She always does her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think about it, yes, the serendipity of it all.
After Renee and Ant started dating, they kept their budding romance relatively private until the pair attended their first public event together in August 2021 when they traveled to a Radford Motors gala in California. In September, their darling duo made it official on Instagram. Ant opened up about their romance during his interview with PEOPLE at the time, revealing he was grateful for the relationship. Everyone knows Renee and I are dating, he said. I’m really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the darkest times when you least expect it. Ant added, And that’s what happened in this case. I am grateful for that.
