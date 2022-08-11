Check Out These “Rakhi Outfits” Inspired By Bollywood Divas – ThePrint – ANIFeed





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]Aug 11 (ANI): Raksha Bandhan stands for love, care and togetherness, just like Bollywood. This year, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan which celebrates the bond between brother and sister, let’s turn the pages back and take a look at some “Rakhi outfits” inspired by Bollywood divas. So if you haven’t picked your ideal Rakhi outfit yet, we’ve got you covered. 1. Indo-Western dress If you’re not sure whether to go all-ethnic or all-western for this Rakhi, choose an elegant Indo-Western coordinated set, just like Janhvi Kapoor did! The best way to solve the problem and let your inner diva enjoy the flavors of ethnic and western looks is to wear a crop top with palazzo pants and a shrug. 2. Sheer Pastel Saree Take inspiration from Katrina Kaif if you love wearing sarees but want to keep your look understated and elegant. For a simple yet elegant festive look, wear this sheer pastel pink saree with a chunky blouse. 3. Indian Ethnic Casual Set Cape sleeves are the latest trend, try something different for Raksha Bandhan, like Alia Bhatt’s palazzo and kurta set, which has pretty floral patterns, a deep V neckline and cape sleeves. Add a statement ring and a pair of dangling earrings. If your clothes are dark in color, use neutral makeup to balance out the look. 4. Ethnic dress Ace your Raksha Bandhan look in an ivory white dress just like Mrunal Thakur did! White is such a soothing color that it always looks great no matter the occasion. You can create this angelic look even with simple makeup and accessories. The outfit will be distinctive and will undoubtedly attract attention. 5. Ethnic Kurta – Palace The ideal outfit for any Indian festival is an Indian costume with lavish golden jhumkas. You too can look stunning in an ethnic kurta like Deepika Padukone. She was dressed in a hot pink three-quarter sleeve bandhani kurta with gold trim. She also wore gold pants. Adding a sheer organza dupatta, bare skin and a messy bun will finish the look. (ANI) This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/features/raksha-bandhan-2022-check-out-these-rakhi-attires-inspired-by-bollywood-divas/1078214/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

